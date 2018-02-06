Penne with artichoke and pancetta
Artichokes make a great accompaniment for pasta. What’s best is you hardly need anything else to go with it, just a little pancetta, garlic, lemon juice and cream. If you prepare the artichokes beforehand, this makes a perfect midweek dinner.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 500g penne
- 2 artichokes
- Olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- ½ tsp chilli flakes, optional
- 50g broad beans, peeled twice
- 1 lemon, juice and zest
- Handful parsley
- Salt and pepper
- 1 packet pancetta cubes
- 250ml fresh cream
Method
- Steam the artichokes in a saucepan in a little bit of water for 20-25 mins until leaves come off the artichoke easily.
- When cool enough to handle, remove the flesh from the bottom part of the leaves until you get to the choke.
- Remove the hairy part of the choke and add the soft heart to the mixture of the flesh from the leaves.
- Put the pancetta in a pan and cook for approx. 5 mins until cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- In the same pan heat some of the remaining pancetta fat and add the garlic.
- Simmer until fragrant and add the chilli flakes, if using.
- Add the artichoke and fry for a few mins.
- Add the parsley, lemon juice, lemon zest and season with salt and pepper and mix through.
- Add the cream and heat through. Season to taste.
- Cook the pasta until al dente according to the packet instructions.
- When the pasta is cooked add to the sauce and mix through.
- Top with Parmesan shavings and serve.
