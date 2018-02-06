Penne with artichoke and pancetta

Artichokes make a great accompaniment for pasta. What’s best is you hardly need anything else to go with it, just a little pancetta, garlic, lemon juice and cream. If you prepare the artichokes beforehand, this makes a perfect midweek dinner.

rachelzc
6 February 2018, 2:13pm
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 500g penne
  • 2 artichokes
  • Olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes, optional
  • 50g broad beans, peeled twice
  • 1 lemon, juice and zest
  • Handful parsley
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 packet pancetta cubes
  • 250ml fresh cream

Method

  1. Steam the artichokes in a saucepan in a little bit of water for 20-25 mins until leaves come off the artichoke easily.
  2. When cool enough to handle, remove the flesh from the bottom part of the leaves until you get to the choke.
  3. Remove the hairy part of the choke and add the soft heart to the mixture of the flesh from the leaves.
  4. Put the pancetta in a pan and cook for approx. 5 mins until cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  5. In the same pan heat some of the remaining pancetta fat and add the garlic.
  6. Simmer until fragrant and add the chilli flakes, if using.
  7. Add the artichoke and fry for a few mins.
  8. Add the parsley, lemon juice, lemon zest and season with salt and pepper and mix through.
  9. Add the cream and heat through. Season to taste.
  10. Cook the pasta until al dente according to the packet instructions.
  11. When the pasta is cooked add to the sauce and mix through.
  12. Top with Parmesan shavings and serve.

Subscribe