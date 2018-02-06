Artichoke and broad bean omelette

When artichokes are abundant, cook them up and either freeze the flesh, or keep them in the fridge if you plan to eat them in a few days. You can do a variety of things with them from simply eating on toast or adding to a pasta sauce, eating as a side dish with fish or adding to an omelette.

rachelzc
6 February 2018, 2:14pm
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Artichoke and broad bean omelette

Ingredients

  • 2 artichokes
  • Olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes, optional
  • 50g broad beans, peeled twice
  • 1 lemon, juice and zest
  • Handful parsley
  • Salt and pepper
  • 6 eggs
  • Parmesan shavings
  • Fresh spinach
  • Cherry tomatoes

Method

  1. Steam the artichokes in a saucepan in a little bit of water for 20-25 mins until leaves come off the artichoke easily.
  2. When cool enough to handle, remove the flesh from the bottom part of the leaves until you get to the choke.
  3. Remove the hairy part of the choke and add the soft heart to the mixture of the flesh from the leaves.
  4. Heat some olive oil in a pan and add the garlic.
  5. Simmer until fragrant and add the chilli flakes, if using.
  6. Add the artichoke and fry for a few mins.
  7. Add the broad beans, parsley, lemon juice, lemon zest and season with salt and pepper and mix through.
  8. Beat the eggs and add to the cooled mixture and stir through.
  9. Add a tbsp of olive oil to a pan and when hot add the egg mixture.
  10. Cook over medium heat, running a spatula along the edges every now and again until the sides are set but the centre is still runny.
  11. Place a large flat plate over the top of the pan and carefully flip the omlette over.
  12. Slide back into the pan, cooked side up and cook for a few more mins until set.
  13. Remove from the heat and allow to rest for 5 mins.

Serve topped with Parmesan shavings with a side of fresh baby spinach and tomatoes.

