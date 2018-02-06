Artichoke and broad bean omelette
When artichokes are abundant, cook them up and either freeze the flesh, or keep them in the fridge if you plan to eat them in a few days. You can do a variety of things with them from simply eating on toast or adding to a pasta sauce, eating as a side dish with fish or adding to an omelette.
Artichoke and broad bean omelette
Ingredients
Ingredients
- 2 artichokes
- Olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- ½ tsp chilli flakes, optional
- 50g broad beans, peeled twice
- 1 lemon, juice and zest
- Handful parsley
- Salt and pepper
- 6 eggs
- Parmesan shavings
- Fresh spinach
- Cherry tomatoes
Method
- Steam the artichokes in a saucepan in a little bit of water for 20-25 mins until leaves come off the artichoke easily.
- When cool enough to handle, remove the flesh from the bottom part of the leaves until you get to the choke.
- Remove the hairy part of the choke and add the soft heart to the mixture of the flesh from the leaves.
- Heat some olive oil in a pan and add the garlic.
- Simmer until fragrant and add the chilli flakes, if using.
- Add the artichoke and fry for a few mins.
- Add the broad beans, parsley, lemon juice, lemon zest and season with salt and pepper and mix through.
- Beat the eggs and add to the cooled mixture and stir through.
- Add a tbsp of olive oil to a pan and when hot add the egg mixture.
- Cook over medium heat, running a spatula along the edges every now and again until the sides are set but the centre is still runny.
- Place a large flat plate over the top of the pan and carefully flip the omlette over.
- Slide back into the pan, cooked side up and cook for a few more mins until set.
- Remove from the heat and allow to rest for 5 mins.
Serve topped with Parmesan shavings with a side of fresh baby spinach and tomatoes.
More in Food