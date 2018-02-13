No bake strawberry cheesecake with an Oreo base

Nothing says Valentine’s day like strawberries dipped in chocolate. Place them on top of this strawberry cheesecake with an Oreo biscuit base and you’ve got your perfect Valentine’s dessert.

rachelzc
13 February 2018, 12:05pm
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

No bake strawberry cheesecake with an Oreo base

Ingredients

  • 2 pkts Oreos (300g)
  • 113g butter, melted
  • 3 cups strawberries, washed and hulled
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • ½ lemon, juice only
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 720g (4 pkts) cream cheese
  • ¾ cup fresh cream, whipped
  • Garnish
  • Strawberries
  • Milk chocolate, melted

Method

  1. Place the Oreos in a food processor and blitz until the mixture is like fine breadcrumbs.
  2. Add the melted butter and whizz until combined.
  3. Line the bottom of springform pan with baking paper.
  4. Place the biscuit mixture onto the bottom and press down to form the base.
  5. Place in the fridge whilst you prepare the cheese topping.
  6. In a clean food processor, whizz the strawberries with the sugar, lemon juice and vanilla extract.
  7. Add the cream cheese and beat until smooth.
  8. Add the whipped cream and fold until mixed in.
  9. Pour on top of the biscuit base and place in the fridge to set overnight. (As this is not cooked it needs the time in the fridge to set)
  10. Once set add some melted chocolate to the top and place back into the fridge.
  11. Decorate with chocolate dipped strawberries.

Rachel Zammit Cutajar
