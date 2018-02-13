Cherry heart pies
These pies are really easy to make. If you’re not a total whizz in the kitchen buy ready rolled shortcurst pastry and tinned pie filling and all you need to do is cut them into pretty shapes and bung them in the oven.
Ingredients
Cherry filling
- 4 cups cherries, fresh or frozen
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- 2 tbsp corn flour
- ¼ tsp almond extract, optional
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp sugar
Pastry
- 180g flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 113g butter, cold and cut into cubes
- ¼ cup ice-cold water
Method
- In a large mixing bowl add the cubed butter to the flour and salt and rub the butter in until you have a breadcrumb-like mixture.
- Add the water, a little at a time, and bring together until you get a pastry-like consistency.
- Cut the pastry in two, reserving one third for the lid and two thirds for the bottom.
- Wrap in foil and place in the fridge for one hour.
- Add the cherries to a saucepan and heat until the cherries lose considerable juice. This may take a few mins.
- In a separate bowl mix together the sugar and the cornflour.
- Remove the cherries from the heat and add the sugar and cornflour mix.
- Add the almond extract if using.
- Return to the heat and cook until the mixture thickens, stirring frequently.
- Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
- Roll out the pastry and line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Using a heart shaped cookie cutter, cut heart as many heart shapes as fit.
- Use egg wash to brush the sides of the pastry.
- Add a tsp of filling to the centre making sure not to over stuff the pies.
- Take another heart and place in on top, egg side down and press the sides of the pies with a fork to seal.
- Cut three holes in each pie to release steam while cooking.
- Brush the pies with egg wash and bake in the oven for 20 mins until golden.
- Allow to cool and serve warm with ice cream, fresh cherries and a sprig of mint.
