Heart-shaped chocolate shortbread
What is better, on Valentine's Day, than chocolate biscuits? Chocolate shortbread and make them look like little hearts, that's what! Serve on their own or with this easy white chocolate mousse.
- 225g butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 cups flour
- ¾ cup cocoa powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- Icing sugar, for dusting
Method
- Cream the butter and the sugar for 1 min, scrape down the sides and beat again for another min. If you overbeat at this stage too much air gets into the mixture and the cookies won’t hold their shape when placed in the oven.
- Add the egg and beat, scraping down the sides and beating again.
- Combine the flour, cocoa powder and salt in a separate bowl and then mix into the cookie mixture.
- Mix until combined being careful not to overbeat.
- Roll out the dough between two pieces of parchment paper until approx ½ inch thick.
- Place in the fridge for 1 hour.
- Remove from the fridge and cut the cookies into heart shapes with a cookie cutter.
- Return to the fridge for 10 mins – 1 hour. This will help the cookies keep their shape in the oven.
- Bake for 8 – 10 mins in a preheated oven at 180C.
- Allow to cool for a few mins on the baking tray and then place on a wire rack to cool completely.
- Dust with icing sugar and serve on their own or with this easy white chocolate mousse.
