Three recipes to woo your loved one on Valentine’s Day

Whether you buy into the whole Valentine’s Day thing or not it is certainly a great excuse to get into the kitchen and try a few Valentine’s Day specials.

Rich decadent desserts are synonymous with the festival of love so expect chocolate and strawberries and of course chocolate-covered strawberries. Whether you’re a whizz in the kitchen and looking for a little bit of inspiration, or trying to impress a new girl/boyfriend with newly acquired skills in the kitchen, these recipes should help you along. And if you’re staying home this Valentine’s Day, why miss out on the fun? Make them anyway and indulge whilst in your most comfortable pyjamas, binge watching your favourite TV series.

No bake strawberry cheesecake with an Oreo base

Nothing says Valentine’s day like strawberries dipped in chocolate. Place them on top of this strawberry cheesecake with an Oreo biscuit base and you’ve got your perfect Valentine’s dessert.

Get the recipe for this no bake strawberry cheesecake with an Oreo base here.

Cherry heart pies

These pies are really easy to make. If you’re not a total whizz in the kitchen buy ready rolled shortcurst pastry and tinned pie filling and all you need to do is cut them into pretty shapes and bung them in the oven.

Get the recipe for cherry heart pies here.

Easy white chocolate mousse with chocolate shortbread

The recipe for chocolate mousse is quite tricky, separating the eggs and making sure everything is the right temperature when mixing. This recipe uses cream cheese and whipped cream to eliminate the eggs altogether. Make it even easier and serve with Oreos instead of your own chocolate shortbread.

Get the recipe for easy white chocolate mousse with chocolate shortbread here.