Sticky apricot and currant roast chicken

Getting the kids to try new things is always a struggle. This sweet and sticky recipe will be a hit with the kids from the very first bite. The grown ups are not known to complain either. Serve with brown rice or roast potatoes and some greens. 

rachelzc
21 February 2018, 12:08pm
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Apricot and currant roast chicken

Ingredients

  • 1 whole chicken
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 cup marmalade
  • 1/3 cup apple juice
  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 1 cup dried apricots
  • 1 cup currants
  • ¼ cup brown sugar

Method

  1. Cut the chicken into pieces so that the legs, wings and breasts are separate.
  2. Place the chicken pieces into a roasting tray, rub with the ground ginger and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Rub the marmalade all over the chicken.
  4. Pour the juices into the roasting tray and roast in the oven for 20 mins.
  5. Remove from the oven and add the dried fruit to the tray around the chicken.
  6. Sprinkle the dried fruit with the brown sugar and return to the oven until the chicken is golden brown, approx. 45 mins, basting with the juices from the pan frequently. 

