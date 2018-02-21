Sticky apricot and currant roast chicken
Getting the kids to try new things is always a struggle. This sweet and sticky recipe will be a hit with the kids from the very first bite. The grown ups are not known to complain either. Serve with brown rice or roast potatoes and some greens.
Ingredients
- 1 whole chicken
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- Salt and pepper
- 1 cup marmalade
- 1/3 cup apple juice
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 1 cup dried apricots
- 1 cup currants
- ¼ cup brown sugar
Method
- Cut the chicken into pieces so that the legs, wings and breasts are separate.
- Place the chicken pieces into a roasting tray, rub with the ground ginger and season with salt and pepper.
- Rub the marmalade all over the chicken.
- Pour the juices into the roasting tray and roast in the oven for 20 mins.
- Remove from the oven and add the dried fruit to the tray around the chicken.
- Sprinkle the dried fruit with the brown sugar and return to the oven until the chicken is golden brown, approx. 45 mins, basting with the juices from the pan frequently.
