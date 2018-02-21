Saffron roast chicken
Saffron doesn’t only give this roast chicken recipe an unusually delicate flavour but also adds rich golden hue to the skin of the bird.
Ingredients
- 1 whole chicken
- 1 tsp saffron threads
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp black peppercorns
- 6 sprigs rosemary
- 1 lemon, thinly sliced
- 6 large cloves garlic
- 1 onion
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.
- Heat a pan and toast the saffron threads until fragrant (1-2 mins).
- Place in a pestle and mortar with the salt and peppercorns and grind to a fine powder. (If you don’t have a pestle and mortar place in a small bowl and grind with something with a heavy base like the glass spice containers).
- Run a finger underneath the skin on the breast of the chicken to create a pocket between the breast and the skin being careful not to puncture the skin.
- Rub the spice mix under the skin, on top of the skin and in the cavity of the chicken.
- Break one sprig of rosemary in half and gently place between the skin and breast on each side of the chicken.
- Take two slices of lemon and place under the skin.
- Stuff the cavity with two sprigs of rosemary, two cloves of garlic and two slices of lemon.
- Peel and quarter the onion and place in a roasting dish.
- Add the remaining rosemary and garlic and place the chicken on top.
- Roast in the oven for approx. 1 hour until the juices run clear.
- Allow to rest for 10 mins to allow the juices to re-distribute before carving and serving.
