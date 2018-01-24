We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

National

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smugg...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner org...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 201...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with l...

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Editorial

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Home
Lifestyle
Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Major factors behind pre-term births are multiple pregnancies, IVF, chronic disease in the mother, including high blood-pressure and diabetes, and intra-uterine growth retardation in the fetus

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa
24 January 2018, 12:51pm
Print Version
A total of 13,343 babies were born in Malta between 2014-2016, 2,500 of whom were born to non-Maltese mothers.

Replying to parliamentary questions by Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia, health minister and deputy Labour Party leader Chris Fearne said that, during the same period, there were an average of 337 premature births a year.

Statistics for 2017 are still being validated, Fearne said.

A baby is considered to be born prematurely if the birth takes place before the 37th week of pregnancy.

Medical literature shows that the major factors behind pre-term births are multiple pregnancies, IVF, chronic disease in the mother, including high blood-pressure and diabetes, and intra-uterine growth retardation in the fetus, the minister explained.

Congenital abnormalities

Fearne said that 393 babies, or 3% of all births, between 2013-2015, had congenital abnormalities according to the criteria set out by EUROCAT (European Surveillance of Congenital Anomalies).

Twelve of these babies were stillbirths, while 14 died in the neonatal period, which is considered to be anywhere from zero to 27 days.

The main reasons for the deaths were multiple congenital anomalies, congenital heart defects, nervous system defects and chromosonal defects, Fearne explained.

Medical treatment abroad

In 2017, a total of 146 children under 16 were referred abroad for medical treatment, of whom 12 were neonates (aged one month or less).

Seventeen were aged between two and eleven months, while 117 were one year or older (but under 16).

 

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

National

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for pa...

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegation...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found...

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as cha...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after ...

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with chi...

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coas...

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on educa...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 t...

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta...

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down s...

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rig...

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘...

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

Coast Road beach resort: Frankie Grima signs agreement with Ghallis windsurfers
2

American University developers Sadeen buys Tarxien hostel for €2.5 million
3

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU
4

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
5

Authorities mum on death of girl at Dominican Sisters’ home