The Native | Louisa Attard shows us around Bali

Travelling is always risky business – get stuck in a touristy area and your meals are terrible as is the rest of your holiday. Louisa Attard shows us how to travel around Bali like a native.

Best place to eat







Best local thing







Best adventure activity







Rocking up at the airport with no concrete plan we took all sorts of local transport to head up to Mount Bromo, an active volcano at 2,329 metres. Waking up before the crack of dawn we trekked up to Mount Penanjakan for sunrise to the most incredible views one could imagine. In order not to get trapped in the touristic routes, we trekked up by ourselves. We managed to also pop our heads into Mount Bromo’s crater and eventually travelled towards Mount Semeru by bikes. We didn’t drive ourselves since the bike ride was an adventure on its own. Skidding and holding on hoping to make it through the ‘ocean of sand’ we were glad to reach our destination to begin another trek at Ranu Kumbolo. It’s an easy hike where you end up at an amazing lake on the slope of the highest peak of Java. We spent the night in tents and woke up to a misty lake, followed by chilling in a hammock in a lavender field soaking up the sun before heading back to reality.



Best areas to wind down and enjoy nature







The best thing about travelling to Bali is that you are not far from many of the 17,000 islands Indonesia is made up of. Make it a point to visit any of these less touristic islands which will surely be an adventure, while also allowing you to wind down and enjoy nature. To mention a few Lembongan to snorkel and enjoy the beaches, Penida for exploring off the beaten track, Lombok to climb Mount Rinjani and Sumbawa for surfing, you are spoilt for choice.



Fly over to Flores Island where you get to explore beautiful islands, pristine clear waters, Komodo dragons, swim with Manta rays, snorkel, dive or go inland and drive across the island through untouched jungles and traditional villages.



Once in Bali it is also great to see different sides of the place, not just the tourist areas. My favourite place in Bali would actually be the place I spend most of my days, the Annika Linden Centre. Built as a health facility for persons with disability and an incubator for social impact, it houses a number of non-profit organisations changing lives in Bali. These include an organisation that produces prosthetic limbs, a school for children with cerebral palsy and a project that helps people with disabilities to find employment. The place is filled with inspirational people and achievements. Created by the founder of the Inspirasia Foundation as a memorial for his fiancée, who died in the Bali bombings, today it’s a hub for non-profits, partners and change makers. For more information check out their site



How to get there



Emirates fly from Malta to Denpasar, with a stopover in Dubai. Otherwise you can fly with Turkish or any options to Singapore or Kuala Lumpur and catch a flight to Denpasar from there.



Currency



Indonesian Rupiah



Best time of year to visit



June to August



Visas



You can get a tourist visa on arrival for 30 days. If you plan to stay longer pay for a visa on arrival and you will be able to extend at immigration once in Bali.



