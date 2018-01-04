We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Travel

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

The La Vallette Lounge is amongst 1000 top lounges around the world to receive a rating in the Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards 2017

maria_pace
Maria Pace
4 January 2018, 11:34am
La Valette Lounge at Malta International Airport is amongst 1000 top lounges around the world.
The lounge received a prestigious highly commended rating in the Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards 2017, which boasts a network of over 1,000 VIP airport lounges worldwide.

Inaugurated in March after a complete revamp, as part of the airport’s ongoing €12 million terminal reconfiguration project,  La Valette lounge is open to both members of the airport’s VIP programme, La Valette Club, and to travellers wishing to make a one-time use.

The lounge’s standout features include a glass wall overlooking the airport’s bustling runway and an outdoor terrace, which is the perfect spot to wind down over a drink before proceeding with the journey. 

"We are honoured that our recent efforts to improve our VIP offering through the unveiling of a new lounge have been rewarded by Priority Pass with a commendation," said Head of Retail and Property George Mallia.

"This encourages us to continue investing in the lounge facilities, as well as ongoing training for the team so as to ensure that the service delivered reflects the importance that we, as a company, place upon excellence."

Set up 25 years ago, Priority Pass has become a much sought-after programme, as it offers a number of different membership plans to suit discerning travellers’ diverse needs.

Priority Pass announces a list of award winners each year after taking into account the votes it receives from its programme members, most of whom are seasoned travellers. The list of criteria that can be rated by members includes overall lounge facilities, refreshments, staff, ambience, and business facilities.

 

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
