La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating
The La Vallette Lounge is amongst 1000 top lounges around the world to receive a rating in the Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards 2017
Maria Pace
4 January 2018, 11:34am
The lounge received a prestigious highly commended rating in the Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards 2017, which boasts a network of over 1,000 VIP airport lounges worldwide.
The lounge’s standout features include a glass wall overlooking the airport’s bustling runway and an outdoor terrace, which is the perfect spot to wind down over a drink before proceeding with the journey.
"This encourages us to continue investing in the lounge facilities, as well as ongoing training for the team so as to ensure that the service delivered reflects the importance that we, as a company, place upon excellence."
Priority Pass announces a list of award winners each year after taking into account the votes it receives from its programme members, most of whom are seasoned travellers. The list of criteria that can be rated by members includes overall lounge facilities, refreshments, staff, ambience, and business facilities.
