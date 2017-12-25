|
Two injured as car crashes into Luqa residence
The 27-year-old male driver was certified as having sustained grievous injuries
24 December 2017, 9:09am
According to the police’s media media arm, the incident took place at roughly 01:00am in Triq Hal-Qormi in Luqa. From preliminary investigations by the police, it appeared that the driver of the car, a 27-year-old resident of Qormi, lost control of the car he was driving, resulting in the crash.
He was accompanied by a 25-year-old female, also a resident of Qormi.
An ambulance took both the driver and passenger to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where the driver was certified as having sustained grievous injuries, while the 25-year-old female was only found to have sustained light injuries.
Police investigations are still underway.
Court & Police
Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car...
Data & Surveys
[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails t...
|
Trending Articles
1
MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap
2
[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap
3
Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran
4
[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia
5
Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons