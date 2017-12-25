Two injured as car crashes into Luqa residence

The 27-year-old male driver was certified as having sustained grievous injuries

Two people were injured in the early hours of Sunday morning when the car they were driving, for some reason crashed into the porch of a Luqa residence.According to the police’s media media arm, the incident took place at roughly 01:00am in Triq Hal-Qormi in Luqa. From preliminary investigations by the police, it appeared that the driver of the car, a 27-year-old resident of Qormi, lost control of the car he was driving, resulting in the crash.He was accompanied by a 25-year-old female, also a resident of Qormi.An ambulance took both the driver and passenger to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where the driver was certified as having sustained grievous injuries, while the 25-year-old female was only found to have sustained light injuries.Police investigations are still underway.