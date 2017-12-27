|
Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building
|
Looking back at 2017 | The mark of a Maltese mafia
Christmas Specials • A violent year that remains book-ended by car-bombs and the death of one of Malta’s most intrepid journalists and bloggers
Matthew Agius
27 December 2017, 8:00am
January kicked off with the continuation of the compilation of evidence following 2016’s Christmas Air Afriqiyah hijack whilst the closing days of 2017 saw the arraignment of three men suspected of having murdered Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Court sittings in both cases were heralded by the arrival of police in balaclavas and body armour, carrying assault rifles and tactical shotguns. Some had poked fun at the police for “dressing up” for the international news community in January, but not in the Caruana Galizia case - perhaps a measure of how much has changed in these 12 months.
A lot of other court-related things have happened, however. Aside from two more murders, 2017 saw an avalanche of successful police raids on drug smugglers this year and the seizure of record-breaking amounts of narcotics, a disbarred lawyer extradited to face trial for fraud, a pensioner cleared of murder after 4 years awaiting trial and a refusal to extradite Chilean businessman Alberto Chang Rajii, accused of running a multi-million dollar ponzi scheme in his home country, back to Chile, amongst many others.
Lawyer Patrick Spiteri, who was extradited to Malta from the UK in May, following a cat and mouse game with the Maltese authorities, to face charges of fraud and misappropriation amounting to around €7.4 million and spent the next 9 months in preventive custody was finally released in time for Christmas after appeals were filed against several magistrates’ refusals to grant him bail.
The arraignment of a Maltese man and his Chinese partner blew what was left of the lid off the open secret that are brothels passing themselves off as “Chinese massage” parlours operating in Malta. In testimony that will draw parallels with the Leisure Clothing human trafficking case, employees said they had been promised very different jobs and conditions in China but found attempts to return blocked by employers who refused to return their passports.
Two car bombings shook the islands this year. In January, the murder of Victor Calleja, ‘ic-Chippy’, from Hamrun, whose car was blown up outside the Maltapost depot in Marsa. Calleja, 65, was well-known to the police, having also been previously implicated in the 1998 holdup on a Group 4 security van, in which Lm50,000 in cash were stolen. This was followed in October by the assassination of journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, also by a car bomb, which sent the country into a tailspin from which it is yet to recover. Three men have been charged with her murder, but accusations that the murder was either politically motivated, facilitated or indeed, commissioned are still being investigated.
For those who felt justice had turned its back on the islands, hopes that all was not lost were given a boost in October. The exoneration of 67-year-old Gerald Galea in his trial by jury for running over and killing a man who had viciously beaten him in the Qbajjar car park after Galea objected to the man’s cutting of a protected species of tree to make way for a kiosk, was greeted with joy by Galea’s friends and family, including his 97-year old mother who made the crossing from Gozo in tumultuous weather to attend a sitting.
No, 2017 was a year for dark and frankly, upsetting, court stories. Despite the successes in the fight against drug trafficking, other stories - from property developer Charles Polidano’s €100,000 fine for regulatory breaches being reduced by 90%, to an innocent bystander being killed in a botched murder attempt, to the woman imprisoned in a cave by her husband, the year was a bad one for law and order.
2018 may well prove to be a pivotal year for keeping the public’s faith in the rule of law from disappearing completely, an eventuality which would itself bring about the collapse of this civilising trait and consequences which are truly unthinkable. A concerned public and press will both be keeping their gaze fixed on the courts next year, waiting and hoping.
|
