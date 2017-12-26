We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Updated | L-Istrina: first million donated

National

Updated | L-Istrina: first million donated

15 militants executed in Egypt over 2013 Sinai attacks

World

15 militants executed in Egypt over 2013 Sinai attacks

No bail after Christmas catamaran cannabis arrest

Court & Police

No bail after Christmas catamaran cannabis arrest

Child porn found on suspected drug trafficker's mobile

Court & Police

Child porn found on suspected drug trafficker's mobile

Defining what makes a happy nation

Blogs

Defining what makes a happy nation

Thank God, it’s Christmas

Blogs

Thank God, it’s Christmas

UK intercepts Russian warship in North Sea on Christmas Day

World

UK intercepts Russian warship in North Sea on Christmas Day

Alexei Navalny barred from running in 2018 Russian election

World

Alexei Navalny barred from running in 2018 Russian election

The Native | Ester Mocchegiani shows us around Le Marche

Travel

The Native | Ester Mocchegiani shows us around Le Marche

For third year in a row, Emma and Luca top baby names list in 2017

National

For third year in a row, Emma and Luca top baby names list in 201...

Compromised businesses: rise of the CEO scam in Malta

Business News

Compromised businesses: rise of the CEO scam in Malta

Ex-Milan footballer George Weah up against vice-president in Liberia election run-off

World

Ex-Milan footballer George Weah up against vice-president in Libe...

[WATCH] Peruvians march against Fujimori pardon

World

[WATCH] Peruvians march against Fujimori pardon

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's videoblog

Blogs

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's videoblog

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

National

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

Christmas

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

Home
News
Court & Police

Child porn found on suspected drug trafficker's mobile

Child pornography was found on the man's phone after he was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
26 December 2017, 12:06pm
Print Version
A man accused of drug trafficking reacted incredulously as a court was told that child pornography had been found on his mobile phone.

Celestine Ejike Ezeonyilimba, 42, from Nigeria, appeared before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras this morning for the continuation of proceedings against him for drug trafficking.

Assistant Police Commissioner Dennis Theuma told the court that more charges were to be added, explaining that police had found a video clip of two obviously underage persons having sex on his mobile phone.

The clip had been discovered by a court expert appointed to examine the man’s phone after his arrest on suspicion of drug trafficking.

"A video clip of two young children having sex was found on your phone," AC Theuma explained to the man. “On my phone? That’s impossible.” exclaimed the accused. He was warned not to comment until he had spoken to his lawyer.

Since the court, in its present competence as a court of criminal judicature was not competent to hear the case due to the amended charges, it ordered that the records of case be transmitted to the registrar of courts in order to be assigned according to law.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was defence counsel.

 

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Updated | L-Istrina: first million donated

National

Updated | L-Istrina: first million donated

15 militants executed in Egypt over 2013 Sinai attacks

World

15 militants executed in Egypt over 2013 Sinai att...

No bail after Christmas catamaran cannabis arrest

Court & Police

No bail after Christmas catamaran cannabis arrest

Child porn found on suspected drug trafficker's mobile

Court & Police

Child porn found on suspected drug trafficker's mo...

Defining what makes a happy nation

Blogs

Defining what makes a happy nation

Thank God, it’s Christmas

Blogs

Thank God, it’s Christmas

UK intercepts Russian warship in North Sea on Christmas Day

World

UK intercepts Russian warship in North Sea on Chri...

Alexei Navalny barred from running in 2018 Russian election

World

Alexei Navalny barred from running in 2018 Russian...

The Native | Ester Mocchegiani shows us around Le Marche

Travel

The Native | Ester Mocchegiani shows us around Le ...

For third year in a row, Emma and Luca top baby names list in 2017

National

For third year in a row, Emma and Luca top baby na...

Compromised businesses: rise of the CEO scam in Malta

Business News

Compromised businesses: rise of the CEO scam in Ma...

Ex-Milan footballer George Weah up against vice-president in Liberia election run-off

World

Ex-Milan footballer George Weah up against vice-pr...

[WATCH] Peruvians march against Fujimori pardon

World

[WATCH] Peruvians march against Fujimori pardon

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's videoblog

Blogs

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's videoblog

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

National

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings...

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's videoblog
2

Child porn found on suspected drug trafficker's mobile
3

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap
4

Compromised businesses: rise of the CEO scam in Malta
5

UK intercepts Russian warship in North Sea on Christmas Day