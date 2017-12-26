Child porn found on suspected drug trafficker's mobile

Child pornography was found on the man's phone after he was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking

A man accused of drug trafficking reacted incredulously as a court was told that child pornography had been found on his mobile phone.Celestine Ejike Ezeonyilimba, 42, from Nigeria, appeared before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras this morning for the continuation of proceedings against him for drug trafficking.Assistant Police Commissioner Dennis Theuma told the court that more charges were to be added, explaining that police had found a video clip of two obviously underage persons having sex on his mobile phone.The clip had been discovered by a court expert appointed to examine the man’s phone after his arrest on suspicion of drug trafficking."A video clip of two young children having sex was found on your phone," AC Theuma explained to the man. “On my phone? That’s impossible.” exclaimed the accused. He was warned not to comment until he had spoken to his lawyer.Since the court, in its present competence as a court of criminal judicature was not competent to hear the case due to the amended charges, it ordered that the records of case be transmitted to the registrar of courts in order to be assigned according to law.Lawyer Christopher Chircop was defence counsel.