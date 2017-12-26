We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
No bail after Christmas catamaran cannabis arrest

The man was arraigned today after 150kg of cannabis and a gun were seized from a vehicle arriving from Sicily last night 

Matthew Agius
Matthew Agius
26 December 2017, 12:52pm
Print Version
A Maltese man has been arraigned in court after customs seized 150kg of cannabis and a gun from a vehicle arriving from Sicily last night.

Alfred Camilleri, 42, from Msida was charged with conspiracy to traffic cannabis grass, importing cannabis and possession of the drug in circumstances which denoted that it was not for his personal use. He was also accused of carrying an unlicensed firearm, money laundering and importing €36,000- far in excess of the legally permitted €10,000 - in cash upon his arrival to Malta on Christmas eve.

Police inspectors Malcolm Bondin and Raymond Aquilina asked the court to freeze all liquid and fixed assets belonging to the man - now a standard procedure in drug cases.

The man was arrested at around 7pm on Christmas eve when police searched his vehicle upon its arrival on the catamaran from Sicily. The semi automatic pistol, ammunition, and undeclared cash were also found in the van, police said.

When asked if he had anything to declare, the 42-year-old resident of Msida is reported to have said that he had a few alcohol bottles and some toys.
But upon searching his vehicle, police discovered what they suspected was cannabis. The Rapid Intervention Unit and Drug Squad were called to the scene and the man's vehicle was taken to police headquarters for more thorough search – which retrieved 150kg of cannabis grass, a Beretta .25 caliber semi automatic pistol with eight bullets, and €36,210 in undeclared cash from inside the vehicle.

Inspector Bondin testified that customs had asked for police assistance in vehicle inspections. The accused’ had tried to flee when his Peugeot Expert was stopped and claimed to have nothing to declare. Upon being arrested and read his rights, the accused told the police that he had been carrying cannabis, a firearm and “personal” cash. The drugs were divided into around 10 large bales, concealed under the van’s cargo, he said.

The accused, a taxi driver, listened attentively from the dock as inspector Bondin read out the charges. He answered questions in a barely-audible voice.

Defence lawyer Giannella Demarco did not contest the validity of the arrest and filed a plea of not guilty to the charges, which carry a possible life sentence.

She did not request bail, but explained that the accused was in poor health and had suffered a heart attack not long ago, amongst other medical conditions. He had been rushed to hospital at 2am this morning, added the lawyer. He was feeling tightness in his chest, she said, asking that he be referred to hospital for further checks.

Inspector Bondin said that the man had been diagnosed with a chest infection and  released from hospital with a prescription for medicines this morning.

The court notified the Director of Prisons of Camilleri’s health conditions, recommending that the man be medically examined upon his admission and given any treatment that may be required.

 

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths.
