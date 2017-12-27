Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

The 31-year-old man was released on bail after he was arrested as he was arriving from Sicily on Christmas Eve

Matthew Agius





Al-Abbar Baraa Mohammed al Maamun, 31, from Syria, appeared before duty Magistrate Aaron Bugeja this afternoon, charged with evading around €5000 in taxes and duties due on the tobacco.



He was arrested after



Lawyer Jason Grima entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.



Bail was granted against a personal guarantee of €20,000.



Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee prosecuted.



