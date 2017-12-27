|
Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building
Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco
The 31-year-old man was released on bail after he was arrested as he was arriving from Sicily on Christmas Eve
Matthew Agius
27 December 2017, 2:29pm
Al-Abbar Baraa Mohammed al Maamun, 31, from Syria, appeared before duty Magistrate Aaron Bugeja this afternoon, charged with evading around €5000 in taxes and duties due on the tobacco.
He was arrested after customs discovered the stash upon his arrival via catamaran from Sicily on Christmas Eve.
Lawyer Jason Grima entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.
Bail was granted against a personal guarantee of €20,000.
Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee prosecuted.
