We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Stewa...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

World

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Earthquake shakes US West coast

World

Earthquake shakes US West coast

Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on the rise

National

Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on the rise

Looking back at 2017 | The mark of a Maltese mafia

Court & Police

Looking back at 2017 | The mark of a Maltese mafia

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election

National

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat ...

Film Review | Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Film

Film Review | Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Of cats and perspective bubbles

Blogs

Of cats and perspective bubbles

All in the family

Blogs

All in the family

Looking back at 2017 | Seesaws and baptisms, the year of Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia

National

Looking back at 2017 | Seesaws and baptisms, the year of Joseph M...

Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building

Court & Police

Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building

Putin may run for President again in 2018 - as an independent candidate

World

Putin may run for President again in 2018 - as an independent can...

Home
News
Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

The 31-year-old man was released on bail after he was arrested as he was arriving from Sicily on Christmas Eve

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
27 December 2017, 2:29pm
Print Version
(File Photo)
(File Photo)
A man arrested for carrying 48kg of undeclared shisha tobacco has been released on bail.

Al-Abbar Baraa Mohammed al Maamun, 31, from Syria, appeared before duty Magistrate Aaron Bugeja this afternoon, charged with evading around €5000 in taxes and duties due on the tobacco.

He was arrested after customs discovered the stash upon his arrival via catamaran from Sicily on Christmas Eve.

Lawyer Jason Grima entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Bail was granted against a personal guarantee of €20,000. 

Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee prosecuted.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European tel...

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals tr...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on fema...

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

World

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eas...

Earthquake shakes US West coast

World

Earthquake shakes US West coast

Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on the rise

National

Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on...

Looking back at 2017 | The mark of a Maltese mafia

Court & Police

Looking back at 2017 | The mark of a Maltese mafia

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election

National

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia...

Film Review | Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Film

Film Review | Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Of cats and perspective bubbles

Blogs

Of cats and perspective bubbles

All in the family

Blogs

All in the family

Looking back at 2017 | Seesaws and baptisms, the year of Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia

National

Looking back at 2017 | Seesaws and baptisms, the y...

Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building

Court & Police

Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay bu...

Trending Articles
1

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election
2

Updated | L-Istrina raises more than €6 million and it's another record
3

Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building
4

Looking back at 2017 | Seesaws and baptisms, the year of Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia
5

Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on the rise