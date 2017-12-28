We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
17 months for phone theft and indecent acts

A man has been jailed for 17 months over the theft of a mobile phone, as well as for performing indecent acts in public

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
28 December 2017, 3:03pm
Print Version
A court has jailed a man for 17 months over the theft of a mobile phone belonging to a woman in Swieqi and performing indecent acts in public.

Osman Jarju from Gambia was accused of theft aggravated by means, time and amount from the woman when he robbed her of her Sony mobile phone on 4 December 2017 at around 3.00 a.m. in Triq Molletta, Swieqi.

He was also accused of committing an offence against decency or morals, in a public place and with being a recidivist.

Last December, Jarju had admitted to aggravated theft and cannabis possession.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke noted that the accused had admitted the charges brought against him and found him guilty. In it considerations on punishment, the court weighed the nature of the offences and his conviction sheet on one hand, against his cooperation with the police and his admission at an early stage of proceedings.
Jarju was sentenced to 17 months imprisonment.
Inspector Saviour Baldacchino prosecuted.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths.
