Man grievously injured in traffic accident
The 57-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car on Saturday evening
31 December 2017, 9:47am
The British national was taken to Mater Dei by an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.
The car was a Toyota Yaris being driven by a 66-year-old resident of St. Paul's Bay, police said.
Investigations are underway.
