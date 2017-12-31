Man grievously injured in traffic accident

The 57-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car on Saturday evening

A man, 57, was badly injured last night at about 10pm after being hit by a car in Triq il-Qawra, St. Paul's Bay.The British national was taken to Mater Dei by an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.The car was a Toyota Yaris being driven by a 66-year-old resident of St. Paul's Bay, police said.Investigations are underway.