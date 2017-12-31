Man arrested in attempted shop burglary

No reported injuries after attempted armed robbery

A man was arrested for a robbery attempt in a shop in Qormi last night after he allegedly tried to steal a cash register.The suspect, 40, reportedly walked into the shop wearing a beanie and armed with a knife and tried to get ahold of the cash register which had cash inside.Police said that it appears that the employees in the shop managed to hold the suspect until police arrived on scene.The incident, which took place in Triq L-Isqof, Qormi, is being investigated by police.