Man arrested in attempted shop burglary
31 December 2017, 1:44pm
The suspect, 40, reportedly walked into the shop wearing a beanie and armed with a knife and tried to get ahold of the cash register which had cash inside.
Police said that it appears that the employees in the shop managed to hold the suspect until police arrived on scene.
The incident, which took place in Triq L-Isqof, Qormi, is being investigated by police.
