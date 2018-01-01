Updated | Man to be charged with attempted homicide after Hal Ghaxaq fight

37-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicions having seriously injured 26-year-old man using a pointed weapon

A 37-year-old man is to be arraigned in court before duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo at around 12:30pm today, accused of the attempted homicide of a 26-year-old man from Hal Ghaxaq.The suspect was arrested early this morning, on suspicion of having injured the victim using a pointed and bladed weapon.The police had been informed at around 3am on New Year’s Day that their assistance was needed in Triq ir-Rebbiegha, Hal Ghaxaq.After having promptly arrived on the scene, their preliminary investigations indicated that the 26-year-old had been wounded by the older man.The victim was immediately taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were later determined to be serious in nature.Earlier, magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, who had been duty magistrate at the time and was informed of the case, ordered an inquiry and appointed a number of experts to assist her.Police investigations are ongoing.