|
Updated | Man to be charged with attempted homicide after Hal Ghaxaq fight
37-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicions having seriously injured 26-year-old man using a pointed weapon
Massimo Costa
1 January 2018, 9:37am
The suspect was arrested early this morning, on suspicion of having injured the victim using a pointed and bladed weapon.
The police had been informed at around 3am on New Year’s Day that their assistance was needed in Triq ir-Rebbiegha, Hal Ghaxaq.
After having promptly arrived on the scene, their preliminary investigations indicated that the 26-year-old had been wounded by the older man.
The victim was immediately taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were later determined to be serious in nature.
Earlier, magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, who had been duty magistrate at the time and was informed of the case, ordered an inquiry and appointed a number of experts to assist her.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
Court & Police
No DUIs amongst the 1,832 vehicles stopped in poli...
Court & Police
Updated | Man to be charged with attempted homicid...
|
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] New Year's Resolutions
2
Punished for success | Godfrey Grima
3
[WATCH] Daphne Caruana Galizia murder ‘hurt me on a human level’, Prime Minister says
4
Maltese man arrested for falsely reporting a letter about a bomb
5
Updated | Man to be charged with attempted homicide after Hal Ghaxaq fight
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons