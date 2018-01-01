No DUIs amongst the 1,832 vehicles stopped in police road checks last night

A number of people were stopped or fined, including nine for driving without a license and 15 for not wearing their seatbelt

The police stopped a total of 1,832 vehicles last night, in road checks involving various police units, including the traffic, Administrative Law Enforcement, and canine sectios.None of the persons checked were found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, however nine people were stopped or fined for driving without a valid licence and 15 for driving without their seatbelt on.The police controls took place in a number of locations around the island, including Baħar iċ-Ċaghaq, Burmarrad, Santa Luċija, Ħal Għaxaq, Isla, Bormla, Ħal Luqa, Mosta, Naxxar, Iklin, Marsascala, Salini and Paceville.