No DUIs amongst the 1,832 vehicles stopped in police road checks last night
A number of people were stopped or fined, including nine for driving without a license and 15 for not wearing their seatbelt
Massimo Costa
1 January 2018, 12:01pm
None of the persons checked were found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, however nine people were stopped or fined for driving without a valid licence and 15 for driving without their seatbelt on.
The police controls took place in a number of locations around the island, including Baħar iċ-Ċaghaq, Burmarrad, Santa Luċija, Ħal Għaxaq, Isla, Bormla, Ħal Luqa, Mosta, Naxxar, Iklin, Marsascala, Salini and Paceville.
