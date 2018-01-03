Man seriously injured in St Julians's car accident

A 38-year-old man is in grievous condition after being run over by a car in St Julian's

A Hungarian national is in grievous condition after he was run over by a car on Tuesday evening.The 38-year-old man was hit by a Toyota Yaris driven by a 23-year-old woman from Hal Safi.The incident happened yesterday at around 9:30pm on Triq il-Knisja, St Julian's.A police investigation is ongoing.