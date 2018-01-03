|
Man seriously injured in St Julians's car accident
A 38-year-old man is in grievous condition after being run over by a car in St Julian's
3 January 2018, 8:25am
The 38-year-old man was hit by a Toyota Yaris driven by a 23-year-old woman from Hal Safi.
The incident happened yesterday at around 9:30pm on Triq il-Knisja, St Julian's.
A police investigation is ongoing.
Business News
Generosity, transparency and tax harmonization | P...
Valletta 2018
Their hopes for Valletta 2018 and beyond: a year o...
|
Trending Articles
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons