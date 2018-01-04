|
Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over Naxxar shooting
The shooting took place last month
4 January 2018, 10:52am
In a statement issued this morning, the police said that Damiano Alfio Rannisi Torrisi was a suspect in a shooting incident which took place in Triq Burmarrad in Naxxar on the 12 December, 2017.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is being urged to contact the police on 21 224 001 or 119, or to visit the closes police station.
One man was hospitalised in the incident which the police resulted from an argument between three men. The aggressor fled the scene of the crime in a car.
Magistrtae Claire Farrugia Frendo is leading the magisterial inquiry.
In 2015, Torrisi was charged with the hold-up of a Rabat outlet together with 37-year-old Sicilian national Alessandro Giuseppe Gandolfo. The latter was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison in May 2017 for his involvement in the hold-up, during which the shop owner had been grievously injured.
Gandolfo and Torrisi were charged of a €2,000 theft from the shop, during which they had held the owner against his will and even caused him grievous injury. They were also charged with carrying an unlicenced pointed weapon, wearing a mask in public, and in the case of Gandolfo, being in possession of cannabis resin.
Although Gandolfo denied the charges when first arraigned, his admission later on allowed an agreement with the Attorney General to request incarceration of six years and eight months. He was also ordered to pay €3,461 in court fees.
Court & Police
Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from...
Court & Police
Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts...
Court & Police
Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought ...
|
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens
2
Updated | Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta
3
Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence
4
Gaming addiction classified as mental health condition by World Health Organisation
5
Adrian Delia and a revolution of confidence
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons