We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court told

Court & Police

Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court...

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals sale to US provider

National

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals s...

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo

Court & Police

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidn...

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

National

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

World

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

National

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

Technology

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Travel

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over Naxxar shooting

Court & Police

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over ...

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

World

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Technology

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence

National

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police off...

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

Blogs

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

Europe

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

The most anticipated films of 2018

Film

The most anticipated films of 2018

Home
News
Court & Police

Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court told

The userer's victim decided suicide was the only way out when he couldn't give them back the loaned money 

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
4 January 2018, 3:15pm
Print Version
A man has told a court how loan sharks nearly drove him to suicide, and how he was saved by the timely intervention of the police.

 This emerged as criminal proceedings continued against 55-year-old Anthony Galea and his 26-year-old son Gilbert, both of Zurrieq.

The father and son had been arraigned on Christmas Eve after their alleged victim told the police how a loan of around €7,500 led to twenty times the amount borrowed -  €150,000 - being demanded of him.

READ MOREFather and son held on usury charges

The two alleged money lenders were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charging illegal interest rates and with having threatened their debtor.

 The clearly terror-stricken man recalled from the witness stand how he had turned to the father and son for help in 2015, asking them for a loan of €3,000 to finance the refurbishment of a snack bar.

The money was lent and repayments fixed at monthly instalments of €500. But after paying three instalments, the pending balance remained unchanged. The victim explained how Gilbert Galea had then suggested that the debt could be cancelled by a lump sum payment of €3,500, which the debtor could not afford. He later asked the pair for a second loan of €4,500.

In view of the ever-increasing sum owed, the debtor gave up and stopped paying the men, while living in fear of his creditors, being too scared to leave home except to work.

He finally turned to Caritas for help when, in January 2017, the man was told that his loan had ballooned to €220,000. The agency had contacted the money-lenders, but their calls were not returned, the court was told.

The situation reached breaking point in December 2017, when the victim had returned home from work and found himself confronted by Gilbert Galea who had been waiting him outside his house in a silver BMW.

“You must bring me €120,000 by Sunday or otherwise we both won’t enjoy Christmas,” the money-lender had allegedly said, phoning the victim up the next day to inform him that the amount was now €150,000.

Unable to bear the situation any longer, the usurer’s victim decided that suicide was the only way out. He told his employer that he would no longer be reporting for work and asked him to forward any outstanding wage payments to his wife.

On 16 December, the victim sent a text message to a friend explaining his debt problems and saying he had reached the end of his tether. “I’m going to switch off my mobile. You won’t see me any more,” read the message.

The message’s recipient wisely filed a police report which led to a police search. The man was found at Ta’ Qali and taken into police custody. It took him four days to muster the courage to leave his home under police escort to release his statement.

The messages sent by the alleged loan sharks demanding payments from their victim were exhibited in court by the prosecution.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud refused a request for bail made by the two co-accused.

The case continues.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela were defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Yanika Vidal appeared parte civile.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court told

Court & Police

Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from...

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals sale to US provider

National

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind ...

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo

Court & Police

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts...

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

National

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel C...

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

World

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train...

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

National

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

Technology

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Travel

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commen...

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over Naxxar shooting

Court & Police

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought ...

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

World

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than wome...

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Technology

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence

National

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgr...

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

Blogs

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

Europe

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens
2

Updated | Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta
3

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence
4

Gaming addiction classified as mental health condition by World Health Organisation
5

Adrian Delia and a revolution of confidence