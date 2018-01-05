We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Court & Police

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Luke Vella was accused of grievously injuring a man with arms improper, threatening him and disturbing the peace in Paceville on Wednesday night

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
5 January 2018, 1:00pm
Print Version
A man has been charged in court accused of attacking two men with a bottle in an argument over a girl.

22-year-old Luke Vella from Zabbar was accused of grievously injuring a man with arms improper, threatening him and disturbing the peace in Paceville on Wednesday night.

He was also accused of breaching bail and grievously injuring a woman on 30 October in Paceville.

The confectionary worker, who appeared in court accompanied by wailing relatives, is understood to have attacked two men with a broken bottle after they attempted to seduce his girlfriend in Paceville.

Vella suffered broken teeth in the ensuing altercation. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol opposed bail on account of the gravity of the offences and the fact that Vella was already on bail for a previous offence.

However, after hearing submissions by defence lawyer Roberto Montaldo, Magistrate Anthony Vella upheld the request and released the man from arrest against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €5000.

Vella was ordered not to go to Paceville and placed under a provisional supervision order. A protection order for the two men was also issued.

 

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
