Woman hit by car in Gudja

She was certified as having sustained grievous injuries

A 48-year-old woman has sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Triq Bir Miftuh in Gudja on Sunday morning.According to the police the incident took place at 9:50am when the woman, who resides in Siggiewi, was “for some reason” hit by a Peugeot Bipper.The car was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Hal Ghaxaq.An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital.Police investigations are still ongoing.