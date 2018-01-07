We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Court & Police

Woman hit by car in Gudja

She was certified as having sustained grievous injuries

7 January 2018, 3:25pm
A 48-year-old woman has sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Triq Bir Miftuh in Gudja on Sunday morning.

According to the police the incident took place at 9:50am when the woman, who resides in Siggiewi, was “for some reason” hit by a Peugeot Bipper.

The car was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Hal Ghaxaq.

An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

