Woman hit by car in Gudja
She was certified as having sustained grievous injuries
7 January 2018, 3:25pm
According to the police the incident took place at 9:50am when the woman, who resides in Siggiewi, was “for some reason” hit by a Peugeot Bipper.
The car was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Hal Ghaxaq.
An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital.
Police investigations are still ongoing.
Court & Police
