Off-duty constable who disarmed aggressor awarded Policeman of the Year
A total of eight police officers were awarded certificates of commendation and merit for their efforts
7 January 2018, 5:21pm
Chircop had been out with his family when a fight broke out between two individuals in Msida, when one of two brandished a knife. The off-duty policeman stepped in and quickly disarmed the wouldbe assailant and held him until police officers arrived on site.
A total of eight police officers were awarded certificates of commendation and merit.
Police district 6A, which consists of St Julian’s, Paceville, Ibragg, Swieqi, St’Andrew’s, High Ridge, Pembroke and San Gwann was awarded the Shield of the Year award for having registered the largest decrease in criminality over the last year.
A total of 73 officers were awarded certificates after retiring from the force with 25 years of service.
Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia thanked for their service, and for setting an example to others, both during work hours, as well as when off-duty.
He stressed that it was a pity that “heroic acts” are only mentioned on one day, whereas “unfair criticism directed towards the police, that only suits criminals is continuously repeated by certain sections of the media”.
Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar said that last year was a “particular year” for the police force, which continued working to ensure security during the Maltese presidency of the European Council as well as the general election.
“It was a year of success during which criminal rings were busted and the largest ever drugs bust took place,” he said.
Cutajar said he would continue working for better benefits for police officers and better results.
