Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Five people were hospitalised in what appears to be the continuation of a longstanding family feud

One man is being held by the police over his involvement in a brawl between two families in Hamrun on Sunday evening.The fight took place at roughly 6:00pm when, according to the police, a car belonging to a member of one of the two families was driven into another one, presumably belonging to the second family.Police sources have said that the families involved are related to Brandon Pace known as Ta’Galalli and Kurt Grech known as Tan-Nemes. Grech and his father Joseph are accused of Pace’s murder, with both men having pleaded not guilty.According to the police five people were taken to hospital following the fight, including a one-year-old child and 4 women aged between 8 and 26.