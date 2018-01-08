We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, court told

Court & Police

Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, ...

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five years ago

Court & Police

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five...

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister

National

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to p...

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not intend to kill'

World

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not ...

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissioner

National

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissi...

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the following weeks

National

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the f...

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Court & Police

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Business News

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Court & Police

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

National

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

Court & Police

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals transfer

National

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals t...

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

World

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Court & Police

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

At least 8 dead and 86 rescued off Libyan coast

World

At least 8 dead and 86 rescued off Libyan coast

Home
News
Court & Police

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

John Dalli's daughters have appeared in court to answer charges related to an alleged Ponzi scheme that fleeced evangelical Christians out of millions of dollars

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
8 January 2018, 11:48am
Print Version
Eloise Corbin (left) with John Dalli (centre) and his daughter Louisa Dalli (right)
Eloise Corbin (left) with John Dalli (centre) and his daughter Louisa Dalli (right)
The daughters of former EU Commissioner John Dalli and two other people have appeared in court to answer charges relating to an alleged Ponzi scheme that fleeced evangelical Christians out of millions of dollars.

Louise Dalli and Claire Gauci Borda appeared in the dock before magistrate Aaron Bugeja today, together with co-accused Charles Ray Jackson and Robert Mitchell McIvor in the first hearing of the case against them.

The remaining two accused, Eloise Marie Corbin Klein and Elizabeth Jackson did not turn up for today’s sitting, citing health reasons.

Arthur Azzopardi, appearing for Klein, the Jacksons and McIvor said that Klein had suffered a debilitating stroke and that Jackson suffered from severe weight and asthma problems. Both women had been housebound for over two years, said the lawyer, as he filed two medical certificates to this effect. 

Elizabeth Jackson was not unfit to plead, he said, but arrangements needed to be made as she was unable to travel. The court mooted the possibility of her being prosecuted at home.

The police had filed money laundering, misappropriation and fraud charges against Louise Dalli, her sister Claire Gauci Borda, as well as against Eloise Marie Corbin Klein, Charles Ray Jackson, Elizabeth Jean Jackson and Robert Mitchell McIvor last November.  

Gauci Borda alone is charged with breaching the Money Laundering And Financing Of Terrorism Act and with failing to properly carry out her professional duties as an accountant and auditor.

All six were charged with money laundering, misappropriation of funds, fraud, making a false declaration to a public authority and the falsification and use of falsified documents.

The Ponzi scheme, first reported by assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia back in 2015, was allegedly run by Eloise Marie Corbin Klein, operating under a number of aliases. Daphne Caruana Galizia had reported her as having conned elderly Christians out of some $600,000 by posing as a missionary and convincing them to invest their savings into a bank account that ostensibly was to be used for an African mining project.

But instead, the money was funnelled into two Maltese companies - Tyre Ltd and Corporate Group - owned by Louise Dalli and Claire Gauci Borda and which are registered at John Dalli’s home address in Portomaso.

Gauci Borda and Dalli, assisted by lawyers Stefano Filletti and Steven Tonna Lowell respectively,  did not object to the proceedings being carried out in English.

The court appointed a medico-legal expert to examine the two women and determine whether Corbin Klein and Jackson had any medical condition or other lawful impediment to their physical presence in court during the course of the proceedings.

Azzopardi informed the court that his clients’  medical records would be made available. However, Jackson had been so debilitated by the stroke that Azzopardi said he was encountering serious difficulty in communicating with his client.

The court took it upon itself to investigate whether Jackson was in a position to instruct counsel and follow proceedings against her. The case continues later this month.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, court told

Court & Police

Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unf...

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five years ago

Court & Police

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked ...

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister

National

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to rep...

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not intend to kill'

World

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attac...

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissioner

National

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Edu...

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the following weeks

National

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be ann...

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Court & Police

Man in court after domestic assault with butter kn...

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Business News

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Court & Police

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with b...

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

National

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in Nove...

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

Court & Police

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme ch...

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals transfer

National

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vit...

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

World

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Glob...

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Court & Police

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Trending Articles
1

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges
2

The story of an unlicensed parker says it all
3

AUM axes lecturers to make up for poor student intake
4

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister
5

Very schmaltzy but true...