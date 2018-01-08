We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, court told

Court & Police

Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, ...

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five years ago

Court & Police

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five...

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister

National

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to p...

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not intend to kill'

World

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not ...

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissioner

National

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissi...

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the following weeks

National

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the f...

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Court & Police

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Business News

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Court & Police

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

National

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

Court & Police

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals transfer

National

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals t...

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

World

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Court & Police

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

At least 8 dead and 86 rescued off Libyan coast

World

At least 8 dead and 86 rescued off Libyan coast

Home
News
Court & Police

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

A violent domestic assault with a belt landed a convicted rapist and thief back in the dock 

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
8 January 2018, 12:29pm
Print Version
A violent domestic assault with a belt has landed a convicted rapist back in the dock.

Ans Algheziwi, 30, from Libya and residing in St. Paul’s Bay was arrested after his female partner had made a report at the local police station.

Police officers had called at the couple’s residence and arrested the man as he slept off the previous night’s alcohol intake.

Inspector Godwin Scerri explained that the foreign woman had been visibly battered and bruised, her skin slashed and bearing belt marks. The injuries were classified as slight at law but the inspector said he was in no doubt that this was “a very serious case of domestic violence.”

The woman had explained to officers that she had been in a relationship with the accused for 6 months before the incident.

The accused, who refused to answer police questions, had been in Malta for a number of years.

In that time, he had been convicted of rape and a number of thefts and had been jailed for 3 years. “His time in prison has not taught him much,” opined the inspector.

Defence counsel, lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, entered a plea of not guilty on the man’s behalf. In the light of his particular circumstances, Debono said, bail was not being requested.

Algheziwi was remanded in custody. The court imposed a Protection Order prohibiting the accused from contacting or harassing the victim in any way.

 

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, court told

Court & Police

Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unf...

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five years ago

Court & Police

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked ...

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister

National

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to rep...

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not intend to kill'

World

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attac...

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissioner

National

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Edu...

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the following weeks

National

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be ann...

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Court & Police

Man in court after domestic assault with butter kn...

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Business News

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Court & Police

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with b...

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

National

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in Nove...

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

Court & Police

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme ch...

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals transfer

National

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vit...

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

World

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Glob...

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Court & Police

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Trending Articles
1

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges
2

The story of an unlicensed parker says it all
3

AUM axes lecturers to make up for poor student intake
4

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister
5

Very schmaltzy but true...