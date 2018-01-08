Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

A violent domestic assault with a belt landed a convicted rapist and thief back in the dock

A violent domestic assault with a belt has landed a convicted rapist back in the dock.Ans Algheziwi, 30, from Libya and residing in St. Paul’s Bay was arrested after his female partner had made a report at the local police station.Police officers had called at the couple’s residence and arrested the man as he slept off the previous night’s alcohol intake.Inspector Godwin Scerri explained that the foreign woman had been visibly battered and bruised, her skin slashed and bearing belt marks. The injuries were classified as slight at law but the inspector said he was in no doubt that this was “a very serious case of domestic violence.”The woman had explained to officers that she had been in a relationship with the accused for 6 months before the incident.The accused, who refused to answer police questions, had been in Malta for a number of years.In that time, he had been convicted of rape and a number of thefts and had been jailed for 3 years. “His time in prison has not taught him much,” opined the inspector.Defence counsel, lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, entered a plea of not guilty on the man’s behalf. In the light of his particular circumstances, Debono said, bail was not being requested.Algheziwi was remanded in custody. The court imposed a Protection Order prohibiting the accused from contacting or harassing the victim in any way.