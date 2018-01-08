|
Court & Police
Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife
Court & Police
Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt
Court & Police
John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges
|
Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt
A violent domestic assault with a belt landed a convicted rapist and thief back in the dock
Matthew Agius
8 January 2018, 12:29pm
Ans Algheziwi, 30, from Libya and residing in St. Paul’s Bay was arrested after his female partner had made a report at the local police station.
Police officers had called at the couple’s residence and arrested the man as he slept off the previous night’s alcohol intake.
Inspector Godwin Scerri explained that the foreign woman had been visibly battered and bruised, her skin slashed and bearing belt marks. The injuries were classified as slight at law but the inspector said he was in no doubt that this was “a very serious case of domestic violence.”
The woman had explained to officers that she had been in a relationship with the accused for 6 months before the incident.
The accused, who refused to answer police questions, had been in Malta for a number of years.
In that time, he had been convicted of rape and a number of thefts and had been jailed for 3 years. “His time in prison has not taught him much,” opined the inspector.
Defence counsel, lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, entered a plea of not guilty on the man’s behalf. In the light of his particular circumstances, Debono said, bail was not being requested.
Algheziwi was remanded in custody. The court imposed a Protection Order prohibiting the accused from contacting or harassing the victim in any way.
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Court & Police
Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unf...
Court & Police
Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked ...
Court & Police
Man in court after domestic assault with butter kn...
Court & Police
Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with b...
Court & Police
John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme ch...
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons