We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, court told

Court & Police

Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, ...

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five years ago

Court & Police

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five...

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister

National

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to p...

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not intend to kill'

World

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not ...

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissioner

National

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissi...

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the following weeks

National

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the f...

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Court & Police

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Business News

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Court & Police

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

National

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

Court & Police

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals transfer

National

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals t...

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

World

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Court & Police

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

At least 8 dead and 86 rescued off Libyan coast

World

At least 8 dead and 86 rescued off Libyan coast

Home
News
Court & Police

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

The man is accused of having caused the woman to fear violence would be used against her or her family and slightly injuring her and her son, amongst other charges

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
8 January 2018, 2:15pm
Print Version
A domestic row that escalated out of control ended up with a man being charged with slightly injuring his partner and child with a knife.

Inspector Nikolai Sant arraigned the 40 year old machine operator, who is not being named at the court’s behest, on charges of having caused the woman to fear violence would be used against her or her family, slightly injuring her and her son, carrying arms proper during the commission of a crime against the person, breaching the peace and insulting and threatening the woman.

The inspector told magistrate Gabriella Vella how the pair had been together for 6 years, but the man had problems dealing with feelings of jealousy. The man’s partner had reported him to the police twice, the second time mentioning a knife. The son had been scratched in the second altercation.

Defence lawyer Peter Fenech said the woman wanted to forgive her partner and had asked him to help. The accused had an anger management problem and the knife in question was a butter knife, said the lawyer. The woman had gone to the Zejtun police station as she felt her partner was not in full control of himself. He was warned not to approach the woman but had gone anyway, Fenech explained.

“They argued and she felt scared of him and threatened by him so she went to the police.”

The boy was scratched with the knife as he attempted to disarm his dad.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges, listening as his lawyer admonished him and explained that he was not to approach the woman, anywhere, or he would go to jail.

A pre-sentencing report was requested to ascertain what type of treatment the accused needed.

Inspector Sant said he did not object to  bail as long as the man understood that he would go to prison if he breached any of the court-imposed conditions.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €150 and a personal guarantee of €5000 with the man being ordered to stay at his mother’s house.

He was prohibited from speaking to the woman in person or threatening her over the phone. Fenech reminded the man that that was an offence in itself which carried a €23,000 fine.

 

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, court told

Court & Police

Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unf...

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five years ago

Court & Police

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked ...

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister

National

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to rep...

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not intend to kill'

World

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attac...

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissioner

National

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Edu...

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the following weeks

National

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be ann...

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Court & Police

Man in court after domestic assault with butter kn...

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Business News

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Court & Police

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with b...

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

National

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in Nove...

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

Court & Police

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme ch...

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals transfer

National

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vit...

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

World

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Glob...

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Court & Police

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Trending Articles
1

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges
2

The story of an unlicensed parker says it all
3

AUM axes lecturers to make up for poor student intake
4

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister
5

Very schmaltzy but true...