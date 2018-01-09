Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zebbug

The 24-year-old Italian man was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Zebbug this morning

A 24-year-old man riding a Piaggio motorbike was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Zebbug's Mdina Road this morning.The young Italian, who lives in Birkirkara, was involved in a collision with a 34-year-old Żebbuġ local driving a Jeep.The accident happened at around 6am.An investigation into the incident is underway, police said.