Attempted arson suspect Aaron Cassar accused of injuring alleged Marsa murderer Deniro Magri

Fight allegedly broke out in Republic Street, Valletta, both were there for a criminal court case

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa
9 January 2018, 5:31pm
Aaron Cassar, who is accused of attempted arson on the home of alleged Marsa murderer Deniro Magri, was arragined in court today accused of having injured Magri in a Valletta fight on January 8
Aaron Cassar, who is accused of attempted arson on the home of alleged Marsa murderer Deniro Magri, was arragined in court today accused of having injured Magri in a Valletta fight on January 8
Aaron Cassar, 37 from Birzebbugia, was arraigned in court today, charged with having injured Deniro Magri without the intention of killing him or putting his life in serious danger, in a crime which allegedly happened on January 8 in Republic Street, Valletta.

He was also charged which breaching previous court conditions, disturbing the public peace and relapsing.

The court heard how Cassar and Magri had, coincidentally or otherwise, met in Valletta, with both being there because of a criminal court case.

A fight broke out and Magri was injured, and was currently receiving treatment in hospital for fractures he sustained.

The defence argued that there was CCTV video evidence which showed all that had happened, and through which it appeared that Magri had started the fight. It was thus asking for bail.

The prosecution said that, having come across each other, both Cassar and Magri were not capable of just walking on, and instead engaged in a fight.

It said that if the two met again, there was a danger that an altercation could once again take place, and it thus objected to bail being granted.

Read more:

Marsa murder suspect released on bail, compilation of evidence to continue

Marsa murder | Accomplice in arson attack pleads not guilty

Criminal proceedings are currently under way against Magri, who is accused of having shot dead 25-year-old Sylvester Farrugia in Marsa in February 2017, after Farrugia attempted to burn down Magri’s home. He had pleaded self-defense to the murder charge.

Cassar was allegedly an accomplice with the late Farrugia in the attempted arson attack,  and separate proceedings are also under way against him in this regard. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court decided to deny bail at the current stage of the case.

Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Keith Arnaud prosecuted.

Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel.

