Man seriously injured in fall

A 23-year-old Syrian man from Hal Tarxien is in seriously condition after falling around four storeys at a construction site this morning.The man was working at a construction in Triq is-Sewwieqa, Hamrun.A medical team were called on site to assist the victim, who was then immediately taken to hospital.