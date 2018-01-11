- Blogs
Markets take a break | Calamatta Cuschieri
Man seriously injured in fall
The 23-year-old Syrian man fell a height of four storeys while working at a construction site in Hamrun
11 January 2018, 1:19pm
The man was working at a construction in Triq is-Sewwieqa, Hamrun.
A medical team were called on site to assist the victim, who was then immediately taken to hospital.
