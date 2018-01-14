|
Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident
The incident happened on Saturday evening in Triq Hagar Qim
13 January 2018, 7:13pm
According to the police, the man who resides in Imqabbad was driving in Triq Hagar Qim when he lost control of the Peugeot 307 he was driving and crashed into a wall.
Members of the Civil Protection Department intervened to extract the man from the car before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
He was however certified dead later on in the evening.
Magistrate Neville Camilleri is leading an inquiry into the incident, as police investigations are still underway.
Court & Police
Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident
|
Trending Articles
1
This is how the new teachers' agreement will change allowances
2
Lack of ministerial cooperation blamed for Malta airshow cancellation
3
Russian woman told MEPs she was not Daphne Caruana Galizia’s ‘original source’ on Egrant
4
Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident
5
[WATCH] Triton fountain gets its political master after 59 years
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons