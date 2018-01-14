Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident

The incident happened on Saturday evening in Triq Hagar Qim

A 56-year-old Irish man has lost his life after a car crash in Qrendi at 5:00pm this evening.According to the police, the man who resides in Imqabbad was driving in Triq Hagar Qim when he lost control of the Peugeot 307 he was driving and crashed into a wall.Members of the Civil Protection Department intervened to extract the man from the car before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.He was however certified dead later on in the evening.Magistrate Neville Camilleri is leading an inquiry into the incident, as police investigations are still underway.