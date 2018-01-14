|
Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident
Coast Road accident leave s 56-year-old seriously injured
Massimo Costa
14 January 2018, 1:49pm
The police were informed at around 9:30am that their assistance was needed on the Coast Road in Naxxar.
They arrived promptly on the scene, and an ambulance was called to take the man to Mater Dei hospital, where his injuries were later found to be serious in nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
|
Trending Articles
1
New airline, if pilot talks fail
2
Teachers deceived over promised pay rise
3
This is how the new teachers' agreement will change allowances
4
A Christmas SuperEnalotto jackpot shook Malta with a big win – Could you be next?
5
[WATCH] Prime Minister: Back-up plan exists if pilot agreement not reached - the people's interest comes first
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons