Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Coast Road accident leave s 56-year-old seriously injured

A 56-year old man from St Paul’s Bay was injured today when he lost control of the Yamaha motorcycle he was riding.The police were informed at around 9:30am that their assistance was needed on the Coast Road in Naxxar.They arrived promptly on the scene, and an ambulance was called to take the man to Mater Dei hospital, where his injuries were later found to be serious in nature.Police investigations are ongoing.