PBO libel over corruption allegations thrown out of court

Parliament data reveals commercial sensitivity cited more under Labour

National

Parliament data reveals commercial sensitivity cited more under L...

Britain warns it could cut foreign aid to developing countries

World

Britain warns it could cut foreign aid to developing countries

Psychiatrist to tell court why woman rescued from cave should not testify

Court & Police

Psychiatrist to tell court why woman rescued from cave should not...

Axed FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris calls on Attorney General to grant him whistleblower status

Court & Police

Axed FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris calls on Attorney General ...

[WATCH] Educators confused by two newspaper reports: here is an explainer

National

[WATCH] Educators confused by two newspaper reports: here is an e...

Updated | Judge upholds Air Malta injunction

Court & Police

Updated | Judge upholds Air Malta injunction

RAF intercepts Russian bombers near UK airspace

World

RAF intercepts Russian bombers near UK airspace

Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, police treating as homicide

Court & Police

Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, police treating as...

Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, court told

Court & Police

Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, court told

Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members resign

National

Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members r...

Injunction to stop PL councillor from replacing former PN mayor

National

Injunction to stop PL councillor from replacing former PN mayor

Manufacturing now second most important employer in Malta

National

Manufacturing now second most important employer in Malta

[WATCH] Delia got his Gozo statistics wrong, PL claims

National

[WATCH] Delia got his Gozo statistics wrong, PL claims

All Air Malta flights and services operating normally

National

All Air Malta flights and services operating normally

Il-Pinzell's victim's widow asks to join alleged murderer's Constitutional case

Court & Police

Il-Pinzell's victim's widow asks to join alleged murderer's Const...

Irregularly-stamped passport lands man two month stretch

Court & Police

Irregularly-stamped passport lands man two month stretch

PBO libel over corruption allegations thrown out of court

A court has dismissed a libel case by former PN Secretary General Paul Borg Olivier against the editor of a Maltese newspaper, over reports of alleged corruption in his regard made by former PN councillor Nicky Dimech

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
15 January 2018, 10:27am
A court has dismissed a libel case that was filed by former PN Secretary General Paul Borg Olivier against the editor of a Maltese newspaper, over reports of alleged corruption in his regard made by former PN councillor Nicky Dimech.

Borg Olivier had sued Josef Caruana, editor of l-Orizzont for libel in 2013, after an article titled Bejn Fatti u Interpretar suggested that an unidentified individual with close ties to the PN had informed the paper that the secretary general of the time had been involved in “cases of corruption or attempts at corruption.”

The allegation had apparently been based on statements made in the press by Nicholas Dimech and had also been repeated before the court in libel proceedings Borg Olivier had filed against MaltaToday.

Dimech had claimed that Borg Olivier had phoned him up before a council meeting and told him to award a contract to a certain bidder who had previously been a Nationalist candidate. The bidder was Green MT, a company which belonged to the GRTU, whose director general at the time was Vince Farrugia - a former PN candidate.

Dimech confirmed the allegations he had made, on oath, from the witness stand, in the case against Caruana.  

Borg Olivier denied calling Dimech about the contract, saying he had called him to speak about another issue. The allegations were being made spitefully after Dimech’s inglorious dismissal from the council, said the PN stalwart.

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale disagreed, however. “It appears that the writer, apart from resting on what his source told him  - which source never testified before this court...also rested on the fact that these allegations had already been made public much before and had been reported on in the media,“ observed the court.

“Although no evidence that the applicant was ever involved in any corruption or attempted corruption was brought, aside from Nicky Dimech’s testimony, the writer was commenting on facts which were already in the public domain and which he could, therefore, discuss liberally. More so when the person being commented...was involved in the political sphere and therefore subject to a far stronger level of criticism and scrutiny.”

Corruption was a public interest issue and as the allegations were already public there was sufficient reason for these to be commented on without fear of defamation or insult resulting.

“A democratic society like Malta’s must permit that allegations of corruption be discussed and debated fully and freely," said the magistrate.

"Nothing should hamper journalists and, even more so, common citizens, from reporting and commenting about cases of corruption or alleged corruption, because in the moment this happens a message would be sent to those involved in these actions that the law and the courts can be used to muzzle the fight against corruption, a fact which certainly is not befitting a democratic country like Malta where Human Rights and fundamental liberties form the foundations of our society.”

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths.
