|
Court & Police
Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, court told
Court & Police
Irregularly-stamped passport lands man two month stretch
|
Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, police treating as homicide
The police are investigating the first murder of the year after man's body was found in a field in Gharb early this morning
15 January 2018, 11:00am
Last updated on 15 January 2018, 2:12pm
Sources identified the man as Walid Salah Abdel Motaleb Mohamed, 42, an Egyptian national married to a Gozitan woman and living in Zebbug, Gozo. The estranged couple had two children.
MaltaToday's sources also said that, even though the man's estranged partner had recently filed a police report on him, the police believed the murder to have been drug-related.
The “mutilated” body was discovered early this morning near the chapel of St Dimitrius.
Mohamed was known to the police, and had previously spent time in jail for threatening to throw acid at his partner’s face if she sent their children to religion lessons at school.
Police said they were called to the scene at around 7.45am. Police believe the man was shot dead, and two gun cartridges were also found next to the body.
A police investigation is ongoing.
Magistrate Paul Coppini is leading an inquiry into the case.
Court & Police
Psychiatrist to tell court why woman rescued from ...
Court & Police
Axed FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris calls on At...
Court & Police
Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, pol...
Court & Police
Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, cou...
Court & Police
Il-Pinzell's victim's widow asks to join alleged m...
|
Trending Articles
1
Updated | Judge upholds Air Malta injunction
2
[LISTEN] Updated | John Rizzo will sit on anti-corruption commission following Attorney General advice
3
Teachers deceived over promised pay rise
4
Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members resign
5
Updated | Pilots vote in favour of industrial action
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons