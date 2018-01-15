|
Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, court told
|
Irregularly-stamped passport lands man two month stretch
A Serbian man has been jailed for making false declarations to the immigration authorities
Matthew Agius
15 January 2018, 11:14am
The accused is believed to have been apprehended after irregularities were noted in the manner his passport was stamped.
Inspector Darren Buhagiar accused Milicic of knowingly making a false declaration to the Airport Police and other offences under the Immigration Act.
The court was told that the accused had refused to speak to a lawyer before giving a police statement.
Milicic pleaded guilty to the charges before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras this morning.
The Court, having taken on one hand the man’s clean criminal record and on the other the nature of the crimes, sentenced the Serb to two months in prison.
Lawyer Chris Chircop was legal aid.
Lawyer Chris Chircop was legal aid.
Psychiatrist to tell court why woman rescued from ...
Axed FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris calls on At...
Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, pol...
Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, cou...
Il-Pinzell's victim's widow asks to join alleged m...
