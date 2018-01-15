Irregularly-stamped passport lands man two month stretch

A Serbian man has been jailed for making false declarations to the immigration authorities

A Serbian man has been jailed for making false declarations to the immigration authorities. Aleksandar Milicic, 28, from Belgrade in Serbia appeared in the dock before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras this morning.The accused is believed to have been apprehended after irregularities were noted in the manner his passport was stamped.Inspector Darren Buhagiar accused Milicic of knowingly making a false declaration to the Airport Police and other offences under the Immigration Act.The court was told that the accused had refused to speak to a lawyer before giving a police statement.Milicic pleaded guilty to the charges before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras this morning.The Court, having taken on one hand the man’s clean criminal record and on the other the nature of the crimes, sentenced the Serb to two months in prison.Lawyer Chris Chircop was legal aid.