We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Parliament data reveals commercial sensitivity cited more under Labour

National

Parliament data reveals commercial sensitivity cited more under L...

Britain warns it could cut foreign aid to developing countries

World

Britain warns it could cut foreign aid to developing countries

Psychiatrist to tell court why woman rescued from cave should not testify

Court & Police

Psychiatrist to tell court why woman rescued from cave should not...

Axed FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris calls on Attorney General to grant him whistleblower status

Court & Police

Axed FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris calls on Attorney General ...

[WATCH] Educators confused by two newspaper reports: here is an explainer

National

[WATCH] Educators confused by two newspaper reports: here is an e...

Updated | Judge upholds Air Malta injunction

Court & Police

Updated | Judge upholds Air Malta injunction

RAF intercepts Russian bombers near UK airspace

World

RAF intercepts Russian bombers near UK airspace

Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, police treating as homicide

Court & Police

Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, police treating as...

Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, court told

Court & Police

Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, court told

Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members resign

National

Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members r...

Injunction to stop PL councillor from replacing former PN mayor

National

Injunction to stop PL councillor from replacing former PN mayor

Manufacturing now second most important employer in Malta

National

Manufacturing now second most important employer in Malta

[WATCH] Delia got his Gozo statistics wrong, PL claims

National

[WATCH] Delia got his Gozo statistics wrong, PL claims

All Air Malta flights and services operating normally

National

All Air Malta flights and services operating normally

Il-Pinzell's victim's widow asks to join alleged murderer's Constitutional case

Court & Police

Il-Pinzell's victim's widow asks to join alleged murderer's Const...

Irregularly-stamped passport lands man two month stretch

Court & Police

Irregularly-stamped passport lands man two month stretch

Home
News
Court & Police

Psychiatrist to tell court why woman rescued from cave should not testify

Inspector Josric Mifsud said that his understanding was that its not that she could not testify, but that it would not be ideal for her to do so at this point due to her fragile mental state

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
15 January 2018, 3:55pm
Print Version
Mystery continues to surround the case of the woman rescued from death in a cave where she had been imprisoned by her husband and her apparent reluctance to testify against him.

46-year-old Natalie Williams was discovered unconscious and near death in a cavern deep underground in Rinella, Kalkara last November.

Her husband Roddy Williams is accused of her attempted murder, sexually  abusing her and holding her against her will. He is also accused of heroin possession and of slightly injuring his wife and a police officer.

But Williams has repeatedly failed to turn up to testify in this case where she is the star witness. Inspector Josric Mifsud said that his understanding of the situation was that its not that Nathalie Williams could not testify, but that it would not be ideal for her to do so at this point due to her fragile mental state.

This was confirmed by lawyer Ludwig Caruana, who is appearing parte civile for the woman.

Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Yanika Vidal appeared as defence counsel to the accused today, as a Police Sergeant from Cospicua testified to the callout which led to the woman being discovered and rescued.

Arriving on the scene, she said, “there was a big hullaballoo.” “We found a young Maltese man holding a dark skinned man on the ground. The suspect later turned out to be (Roddy) Williams and the young man his partner’s son. He had some facial injuries and was tied up.

The RIU handcuffed him and took him away for questioning. He was agitated and insulted threatened the officers, saying ‘I will kill you’ and swearing at them.”

Williams’ son was spoken to. He had been walking his dog when he noticed Roddy walking eating grapes and had asked him where his mother was, said the sergeant.

The accused had tried to run away when the boy asked him this and so the boy had tackled him to the ground and used a rope to tie his legs together until the police arrived.

Officers had asked the man if Nathalie was alive. “Of course she’s alive, she’s my wife,” he replied, offering to show police where she was.

He was driven to Fort Ricasoli. Officers called out to Nathalie but heard no reply. Roddy then led the officers to a cave, down some stairs. “It was around 8:30pm. It was dark,” said the Sergeant. He showed officers the place where the woman was and called out to her but she didn’t answer.

She was found in a small cavern, unconscious due to the lack of breathable air, but still had a pulse. Williams was swiftly extracted to a place accessible to ambulance crews.

A nurse had told police there were no visible signs of domestic violence, said the witness. “I asked about visible signs because of the domestic violence report and the fact that we had found her unconscious, I had also wanted to ensure she was ok.”

But the woman is apparently attempting to avoid having to testify, initially presenting a medical certificate issued by GP Steven Spiteri who was, in a separate case, recorded issuing medical certificates to people who called in their symptoms over the phone. The court had refused to accept this certificate.

The woman had then gone to psychiatrist David Cassar who in the briefest of reports, said that the woman was unfit to testify. The magistrate has summoned Cassar to flesh out his reasoning in the next sitting, which will be held on Thursday.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Parliament data reveals commercial sensitivity cited more under Labour

National

Parliament data reveals commercial sensitivity cit...

Britain warns it could cut foreign aid to developing countries

World

Britain warns it could cut foreign aid to developi...

Psychiatrist to tell court why woman rescued from cave should not testify

Court & Police

Psychiatrist to tell court why woman rescued from ...

Axed FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris calls on Attorney General to grant him whistleblower status

Court & Police

Axed FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris calls on At...

[WATCH] Educators confused by two newspaper reports: here is an explainer

National

[WATCH] Educators confused by two newspaper report...

Updated | Judge upholds Air Malta injunction

Court & Police

Updated | Judge upholds Air Malta injunction

RAF intercepts Russian bombers near UK airspace

World

RAF intercepts Russian bombers near UK airspace

Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, police treating as homicide

Court & Police

Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, pol...

Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, court told

Court & Police

Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, cou...

Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members resign

National

Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three co...

Injunction to stop PL councillor from replacing former PN mayor

National

Injunction to stop PL councillor from replacing fo...

Manufacturing now second most important employer in Malta

National

Manufacturing now second most important employer i...

[WATCH] Delia got his Gozo statistics wrong, PL claims

National

[WATCH] Delia got his Gozo statistics wrong, PL cl...

All Air Malta flights and services operating normally

National

All Air Malta flights and services operating norma...

Il-Pinzell's victim's widow asks to join alleged murderer's Constitutional case

Court & Police

Il-Pinzell's victim's widow asks to join alleged m...

Trending Articles
1

Updated | Judge upholds Air Malta injunction
2

[LISTEN] Updated | John Rizzo will sit on anti-corruption commission following Attorney General advice
3

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise
4

Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members resign
5

Updated | Pilots vote in favour of industrial action