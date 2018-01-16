We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese press

National

Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese ...

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Court & Police

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Court & Police

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Nature

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets' incident

Court & Police

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets'...

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

National

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offered cash from Sicily

Court & Police

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offere...

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Court & Police

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 years?

National

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 y...

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Court & Police

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder

National

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three ...

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human rights commissioner

National

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human ...

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

World

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

World

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in family home

World

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in ...

Film Review | Molly's Game

Film

Film Review | Molly's Game

Home
News
Court & Police

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Bishop of Gozo Mario Grech has appealed for the amicable settlement of a case of a Guatemala-based priest who was allegedly slandered by a former volunteer

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
16 January 2018, 11:18am
Print Version
Bishop of Gozo Mario Grech has appealed for the amicable settlement of a case of a Guatemala-based priest who was allegedly slandered by a former volunteer.

His Excellency took the witness stand in the case against Luigi (Wigi) Duca, who is charged with  fabricating evidence of a non-existent crime, making a false report to the police, knowingly reporting the leader of the Guatemalan mission, Fr. Anton Grech, to the authorities for a crime he hadn't committed, defamation and slander.

Duca, a well-to-do benefactor had insisted on building a village to help the poor in Guatemala. The priest had insisted that a committee be appointed to manage the funds properly, but without Fr Grech’s knowledge, Duca had started collecting money for the Guatemala mission while in Malta. In a previous sitting, Fr Grech had told magistrate Joe Mifsud that he had no knowledge of how much was actually collected, however confirmed that funds did pass on to his mission.

Bishop Mario Grech this morning explained that he had been spoken to by Duca about Dun Anton. “Duca came to me accompanied by Fr Joe Inguanez and complained that his rapport with Dun Anton was not correct. He made a number of allegations which were... not light, so I asked him to make a written statement.” The complaints were of misuse of funds, explained the bishop, adding that he had looked into the allegations and found them to be untrue. “They did not result”

Fr Anton Grech’s reply was deemed satisfactory, said the Gozo bishop. The Bishop of Izibar, Fr Grech’s diocese, had also written a praiseworthy assessment of Fr. Grech, he said.

The bishop had never heard anything bad being said about Grech or received any complaints. All the feedback he received was good, he said.

“I tried to call Duca as he had left me his phone number, but for some reason we never communicated. I eventually wrote him a letter.

Lawyer Kathleen Grima asked how Duca had communicated the allegations. Duca had asked for an appointment and was accompanied by Fr. Joe Inguanez, he replied.

Lawyer Franco Debono asked the witness about Duca’s  voluntary work. “Until I met him I had this impression that he did voluntary work,” replied the bishop, cryptically.

The bishop appealed to the parties to reach an amicable settlement, a sentiment echoed by the court. “You know where this case is headed,” the magistrate warned several times.

Fr. Anton Grech’s brother Stefan Grech took the stand next. He explained how the funds gathered would be sent to Guatemala, via bank transfer from his father. Photos of progress would be sent to families who donated to the project.

Duca had never complained, said the man. “I was really surprised at what happened afterwards. He had never complained about anything. He would visit regularly...he had first hand information on what was happening with the project.”

As the sitting drew to a close, the Magistrate again chided the parties, saying it was the fifth time that he was asking for this to be resolved amicably. “A lot of good work was being spoiled by the later misdeeds,” he said.
The case continues in February.

 

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese press

National

Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bully...

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Court & Police

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Court & Police

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of p...

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Nature

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets' incident

Court & Police

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence v...

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

National

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offered cash from Sicily

Court & Police

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport c...

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Court & Police

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 years?

National

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years ...

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Court & Police

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala ...

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder

National

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main m...

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human rights commissioner

National

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Musc...

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

World

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

World

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgiu...

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in family home

World

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings...

Trending Articles
1

Air Malta reaches agreement with ALPA over collective agreement
2

‘Prime Minister’s defence of Mizzi and Schembri leads to suspicion he is an accomplice’ - Busuttil
3

The artful dodger
4

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder
5

Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members resign