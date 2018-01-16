Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

The 26-year-old man has a history of trouble with the police, having once damaged a number of cars after being turned down by a prostitute

Matthew Agius





Beyene Fessahatsion Weldeabzghi, a 26-year-old resident at Dar Frangisku, Birkirkara, was charged this morning with the violent indecent assault of a woman in St. Julians during the afternoon of 15 January.



Weldeabzghi has a history of



Before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning, the accused sullenly pleaded guilty to the solitary charge of violent indecent assault. He was also found guilty of recidivism, due to his past convictions.



The court, in view of his guilty plea, jailed the man for 7 months, placing him under a treatment order for 7 months and placing the woman under a protection order for 3 years.



Inspector Nikolai Sant prosecuted. Lawyer Francina Abela was defence counsel.



A man with a penchant for bad sexual choices has been jailed after for violent indecent assault.Beyene Fessahatsion Weldeabzghi, a 26-year-old resident at Dar Frangisku, Birkirkara, was charged this morning with the violent indecent assault of a woman in St. Julians during the afternoon of 15 January.Weldeabzghi has a history of trouble with the law , having on one occasion damaged parked cars after being turned down by a prostitute. Before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning, the accused sullenly pleaded guilty to the solitary charge of violent indecent assault. He was also found guilty of recidivism, due to his past convictions.The court, in view of his guilty plea, jailed the man for 7 months, placing him under a treatment order for 7 months and placing the woman under a protection order for 3 years.Inspector Nikolai Sant prosecuted. Lawyer Francina Abela was defence counsel.