Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury
Homeless man admits violent indecent assault
The 26-year-old man has a history of trouble with the police, having once damaged a number of cars after being turned down by a prostitute
Matthew Agius
16 January 2018, 12:58pm
Beyene Fessahatsion Weldeabzghi, a 26-year-old resident at Dar Frangisku, Birkirkara, was charged this morning with the violent indecent assault of a woman in St. Julians during the afternoon of 15 January.
Weldeabzghi has a history of trouble with the law, having on one occasion damaged parked cars after being turned down by a prostitute.
Before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning, the accused sullenly pleaded guilty to the solitary charge of violent indecent assault. He was also found guilty of recidivism, due to his past convictions.
The court, in view of his guilty plea, jailed the man for 7 months, placing him under a treatment order for 7 months and placing the woman under a protection order for 3 years.
Inspector Nikolai Sant prosecuted. Lawyer Francina Abela was defence counsel.
