Bag snatcher who targeted elderly women jailed for 30 months

The man, who is known to the police, admitted to to counts of aggravated theft

A 32-year old man has been jailed for 30 months for two bag-snatching attacks on elderly women.A Valletta resident known to the police, the man didn’t stray far from home: his first victim was a 78 year old woman whom he robbed in St. Paul’s Street, Valletta on 11 January. His second, on 12 January, was a 62 year old woman in Triq Nazzjonali, Hamrun.The man, who said he was unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charges.His lawyer, Benjamin Valenzia, asked that the man be treated for drug addiction and be allowed out of prison to celebrate his son’s birthday on Saturday, under police escort. The prosecution did not object to the requests. The court said the prison authorities had the final say, although it recommended that the two requests be granted.In view of his guilty plea, Magistrate Monica Vella handed the man an 18 month prison sentence for the thefts, also rendering active a previous suspended sentence, bringing the man’s total jail time to 30 months.The court ordered a ban on the publication of the name of the accused, in order to protect the interests of his minor son.Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Priscilla Caruana Lee and Elliott Magro prosecuted.