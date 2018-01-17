|
Court & Police
Bag snatcher who targeted elderly women jailed for 30 months
|
Man accused of threatening woman with knife in domestic dispute
The victim appeared in court with visible bruising to her face, with the court imposing a protection order in her favour
Matthew Agius
17 January 2018, 2:15pm
The 36 year-old part time cab driver from Mgarr, who is not being identified at the orders of the court, was arraigned before Magistrate Monica Vella this morning, charged with attacking the woman and grievously injuring her.
He is also accused of threatening her with a knife and causing her to fear violence against her or close family members.
The accused was further charged with recidivism.
Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia, appearing as legal aid to the accused, told the court that the two had argued about money and had long-standing financial difficulties. A not guilty plea was entered.
The court granted the man bail against a deposit of €500, imposing a protection order in favour of the woman, who appeared in the courtroom with visible bruising to her face.
Inspector Charlotte Curmi prosecuted.
Lawyer Alfred Abela appeared parte civile for the woman
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Court & Police
Man accused of threatening woman with knife in dom...
Court & Police
Bag snatcher who targeted elderly women jailed for...
|
Trending Articles
1
Magistrate in Egrant inquiry travels to Ireland for forensic IT assistance
2
Russian whistleblower faces Cypriot arrest warrant after complaint from former employer
3
Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on
4
When the ship takes in water: how Labour's flagship projects are struggling
5
Malta Union of Teachers faces split: New union for educators being set up
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons