Court & Police

Man accused of threatening woman with knife in domestic dispute

The victim appeared in court with visible bruising to her face, with the court imposing a protection order in her favour

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
17 January 2018, 2:15pm
Print Version
(File Photo)
(File Photo)
A man has been released on bail after he was charged with attacking a woman in a presumed case of domestic violence.

The 36 year-old part time cab driver from Mgarr, who is not being identified at the orders of the court, was arraigned before Magistrate Monica Vella this morning, charged with attacking the woman and grievously injuring her.

He is also accused of threatening her with a knife and causing her to fear violence against her or close family members.

The accused was further charged with recidivism.

Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia, appearing as legal aid to the accused, told the court that the two had argued about money and had long-standing financial difficulties. A not guilty plea was entered.

The court granted the man bail against a deposit of €500, imposing a protection order in favour of the woman, who appeared in the courtroom with visible bruising to her face.

Inspector Charlotte Curmi prosecuted.

Lawyer Alfred Abela appeared parte civile for the woman

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
