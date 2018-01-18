|
Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job
|
Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident
The Alfa Romeo they were driving overturned after hitting a centre strip
18 January 2018, 11:39am
According to the police, the incident happened at 7:30pm on Wednesday in Triq Marsalforn, in Zebbug, Gozo.
From preliminary investigations it appeared that the two were in an Alfa Romeo car being driven by a 19-year-old male Xaghra resident. He was accompanied by a 17-year-old female from Ghajnsielem.
An ambulance took the two youths to the Gozo General Hospital were they were certified as having suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still underway.
