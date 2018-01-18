We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up costing man €3,000

Court & Police

Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up co...

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

Court & Police

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortages

Business News

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortag...

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

Court & Police

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawyer argues

Court & Police

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawy...

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

National

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

Court & Police

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases again...

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage

Court & Police

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in ...

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

Blogs

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have been addressed

National

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have bee...

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation' Pilatus Bank

National

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation'...

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Court & Police

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration

World

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb i...

Let the real truth come out

Blogs

Let the real truth come out

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems

Europe

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption pro...

Home
News
Court & Police

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage

The 19-year-old woman was remanded in custody on no less than seven attempted murder charges after trying to run down a group of people in Hamrun with her car

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
18 January 2018, 12:42pm
Print Version
Natasha Bugeja (centre) being escorted by police after a court denied her bail
Natasha Bugeja (centre) being escorted by police after a court denied her bail
A 19-year-old expectant mother from Vittoriosa has been remanded in custody on no less than seven attempted murder charges after trying to run over a group of people with her car during a brawl in Hamrun on January 7.

Natasha Bugeja, 19, appeared in the dock before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning charged with seven counts of attempted murder, causing slight injury to four people, damaging six cars, carrying a knife in public without a licence and breaching the peace. She was also accused of harassing two persons in December and misuse of electronic communications equipment. 

Bugeja, who told the court she is three and a half months pregnant, pleaded not guilty ot the charges. 

Inspector Eliott Magro said police had been called to a family argument where the girl had driven at members of the Pace family not once, but twice. The first attempt at vehicular homicide targeted the victims as pedestrians and the second struck them in their vehicle. 

The police took medical precautions for the safety of the child, said the inspector. The mother was escorted to hospital and released on Thursday. She was granted police bail until her arraignment.

A number of other people are expected to be charged in connection with the incident.

The inspector said RIU needed to be scrambled and a number of police units were required to react to the large-scale incident.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, defence counsel together with lawyer Franco Debono, asked for bail, pointing out that Bugeja had not made any attempt to contact witnesses whilst on police bail. He stressed that he was not using the baby as an excuse, but pointed out that it was likely that the baby would be born whilst its mother was in custody. The court, however, replied that it was the mother's duty to avoid dangerous situations.

The accused is also a government carer for a person who requires extensive cancer treatment, submitted the lawyer. “If she is held under arrest, this person will end up without a carer,” argued Azzopardi. The majority of the incident was captured on CCTV so technically, the witnesses were not even necessary, he said. "There is no fear of interference or absconding."

Inspector Magro said Bugeja was injured in her collision with a parked car. He objected to bail, reminding the court that the accused is charged with attempted murder of seven people, “including two children.” 

The court turned down the woman’s bail request, however instructing the director of prisons to give her all the assistance she required. “You know I have a soft spot for cancer sufferers,” said the magistrate, who performs voluntary work with those afflicted by the disease in his spare time, “but the accused should have reflected on this before committing the crime. Her father could take care of her mother at this point,” said the court.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up costing man €3,000

Court & Police

Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlf...

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

Court & Police

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortages

Business News

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over...

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

Court & Police

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Ge...

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawyer argues

Court & Police

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave...

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

National

David Bonello resigns as PN director of informatio...

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

Court & Police

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for li...

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage

Court & Police

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attem...

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

Blogs

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to...

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have been addressed

National

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortc...

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation' Pilatus Bank

National

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money launderin...

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Court & Police

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic acci...

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration

World

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legisl...

Let the real truth come out

Blogs

Let the real truth come out

Trending Articles
1

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage
2

Let the real truth come out
3

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems
4

Prime Minister confirms €80 million buy-back clause in Vitals hospitals deal
5

E-bike sales dropped by 90% after new registration rules