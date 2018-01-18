|
Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job
No bail for man accused of stealing from churches
Man accused of stealing silver crowns from atop the titular statue of St Catherine in Zejtun parish church
Matthew Agius
18 January 2018, 3:30pm
Joseph Attard, 42, appeared before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning, accused of stealing silver crowns from atop the titular statue of St Catherine in Zejtun parish church. Attard was also accused of damaging cultural property and voluntary damage.
Inspector Saviour Baldacchino told the court that the man is thought to have targeted 15 other churches.
Arttard was charged separately over the theft of cash, HiFi equipment and tobacco from the PN club in Zejtun in 2003, and accused of relapsing.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not granted.
Lawyer Franco Debono was defence counsel to Attard.
Court reporter Matthew Agius
