No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

Man accused of stealing silver crowns from atop the titular statue of St Catherine in Zejtun parish church

A man from Ghaxaq has been remanded in custody today, after he was charged with stealing items from churches.Joseph Attard, 42, appeared before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning, accused of stealing silver crowns from atop the titular statue of St Catherine in Zejtun parish church. Attard was also accused of damaging cultural property and voluntary damage.Inspector Saviour Baldacchino told the court that the man is thought to have targeted 15 other churches.Arttard was charged separately over the theft of cash, HiFi equipment and tobacco from the PN club in Zejtun in 2003, and accused of relapsing.He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not granted.Lawyer Franco Debono was defence counsel to Attard.