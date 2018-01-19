- Blogs
Construction site accident leaves man grievously injured
Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job
Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident
Construction site accident leaves man grievously injured
He was injured when a large rock fell on him
18 January 2018, 7:25pm
According to the police, the incident happened at 3:50pm in Trejqet il-Bajja in St Julian’s.
Members of the Civil Protection Department as well as a medical team were on site to assist the man, who resides in Haz-Zebbug.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment and was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
A magisterial inquiry has been opened, while investigations are still ongoing.
