Court & Police

Construction site accident leaves man grievously injured

He was injured when a large rock fell on him

18 January 2018, 7:25pm
A 53-year-old man was left grievously injured this afternoon when a large rock fell on him while he was at a construction site.

According to the police, the incident happened at 3:50pm in Trejqet il-Bajja in St Julian’s.

Members of the Civil Protection Department as well as a medical team were on site to assist the man, who resides in Haz-Zebbug.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment and was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened, while investigations are still ongoing.

