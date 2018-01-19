Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of horror farm conditions

Two men have been slapped with fines in the thousands of euros for failing to treat a horse for burns and keeping animals in filthy conditions

Two men have been slapped with fines in the thousands of euros for failing to treat a horse for burns and keeping animals in filthy conditions.Animal Welfare Department staff had been informed of the ongoing maltreatment of animals at the farm in Xghajra in 2014 and after inspectors visited and found five horses, three dogs and around ten chickens being kept in a terrible state, the police were called.Magistrate Doreen Clarke heard how the horses were being held in dirty, dark and unventilated rooms, one of which was also used to house a large wood-cutting machine. One horse had extensive burns on its hind leg and its tail.The unfortunate animal’s wounds had been left to fester for at least a week before they were noticed by the veterinarian during the inspection. One of the dogs had wounds on its back, the other was “covered with flies” and another’s legs couldn’t support its weight the inspections revealed. In addition to this, two dogs had had their tails docked and none of them had been microchipped. The chickens were being held in an inadequate cage, noted the animal welfare inspectors and the farm itself had structural issues which put it at risk of collapse.A second inspection, weeks later showed little improvement in the animals’ living conditions, the court was told.The owner of the farmhouse in question, Stephen Garzia had said the animals were all his, except the burned horse, which belonged to Matthew Vella. Garzia and Vella were arrested and charged with mistreatment of animals. Vella alone was also charged with recidivism.Vella claimed that the horse had suffered the injury during a race and denied that it was a burn.The court said it was convinced it could trust the description given by the inspecting vet more than that of the accused. “The court has no reason to doubt the conclusions reached by the veterinarian about the horse’s injuries and consequently is convinced that they were caused by burning and were around a week old.”Although the circumstances in which the burns were inflicted could not be established, the court noted that the men had failed to consult with a veterinarian and had “continued to deny the obvious, that is, that the horse had suffered burns.” The court said this convinced it that it was the accused who had caused the injuries to the horse and that they knew that these injuries would cause it pain and suffering “which was prolonged by the fact that the horse was not given professional care even after the first inspection.”“All the animals, including the chickens, were being held in an environment that was not only inadequate but also dirty and dangerous,” held the court, which meant that the charges against Garzia were also proven.Both men were found guilty of mistreatment of animals. Garzia was fined €3000, Vella €1,500.Police Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti prosecuted.