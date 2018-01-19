We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right to enjoy Zonqor, PN claims

National

Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right to enjoy Zonqo...

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at MCAST

National

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at MCAST

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, angering Chile abuse victims

World

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, angering Chile ...

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Environment

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€™s licence, regulator says

National

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€™s licence, reg...

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passengers

National

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passengers

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom

National

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of horror farm conditions

Court & Police

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of horror farm cond...

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates | Calamatta Cu...

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest skirmish on tax

Europe

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest sk...

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000 â€“ could there be another Maltese winner?

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000 â€“ could ther...

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence

Blogs

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned wine merchant out of â‚¬3000

Court & Police

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned wine merchant out ...

Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepreneur of the Yearâ„¢ Award

Business News

Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepreneur of the Ye...

An open invitation to visit Rotterdam Innovation Centre | PKF Malta

Business Comment

An open invitation to visit Rotterdam Innovation Centre | PKF Mal...

Home
News
Court & Police

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of horror farm conditions

Two men have been slapped with fines in the thousands of euros for failing to treat a horse for burns and keeping animals in filthy conditions

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
19 January 2018, 12:30pm
Print Version
Two men have been slapped with fines in the thousands of euros for failing to treat a horse for burns and keeping animals in filthy conditions.

Animal Welfare Department staff had been informed of the ongoing maltreatment of animals at the farm in Xghajra in 2014 and after inspectors visited and found five horses, three dogs and around ten chickens being kept in a terrible state, the police were called.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke heard how the horses were being held in dirty, dark and unventilated rooms, one of which was also used to house a large wood-cutting machine. One horse had extensive burns on its hind leg and its tail.

The unfortunate animal’s wounds had been left to fester for at least a week before they were noticed by the veterinarian during the inspection. One of the dogs had wounds on its back, the other was “covered with flies” and another’s legs couldn’t support its weight the inspections revealed. In addition to this, two dogs had had their tails docked and none of them had been microchipped. The chickens were being held in an inadequate cage, noted the animal welfare inspectors and the farm itself had structural issues which put it at risk of collapse.

A second inspection, weeks later showed little improvement in the animals’ living conditions, the court was told.

The owner of the farmhouse in question, Stephen Garzia had said the animals were all his, except the burned horse, which belonged to Matthew Vella. Garzia and Vella were arrested and charged with mistreatment of animals. Vella alone was also charged with recidivism.

Vella claimed that the horse had suffered the injury during a race and denied that it was a burn.

The court said it was convinced it could trust the description given by the inspecting vet more than that of the accused. “The court has no reason to doubt the conclusions reached by the veterinarian about the horse’s injuries and consequently is convinced that they were caused by burning and were around a week old.”

Although the circumstances in which the burns were inflicted could not be established, the court noted that the men had failed to consult with a veterinarian and had “continued to deny the obvious, that is, that the horse had suffered burns.” The court said this convinced it that it was the accused who had caused the injuries to the horse and that they knew that these injuries would cause it pain and suffering “which was prolonged by the fact that the horse was not given professional care even after the first inspection.”

“All the animals, including the chickens, were being held in an environment that was not only inadequate but also dirty and dangerous,” held the court, which meant that the charges against Garzia were also proven.

Both men were found guilty of mistreatment of animals. Garzia was fined €3000, Vella €1,500.

Police Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti prosecuted.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right to enjoy Zonqor, PN claims

National

Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right...

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at MCAST

National

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at ...

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, angering Chile abuse victims

World

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, ...

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Environment

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€™s licence, regulator says

National

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€...

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passengers

National

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passeng...

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom

National

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit King...

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of horror farm conditions

Court & Police

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of h...

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates...

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest skirmish on tax

Europe

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ...

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000 â€“ could there be another Maltese winner?

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000...

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence

Blogs

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our int...

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned wine merchant out of â‚¬3000

Court & Police

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned win...

Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepreneur of the Yearâ„¢ Award

Business News

Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepr...

Trending Articles
1

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage
2

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest skirmish on tax
3

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom
4

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence
5

Let the real truth come out