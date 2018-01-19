- Blogs
Man seriously injured in washroom fall
A 70-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell from a washroom while carrying out works
19 January 2018, 2:21pm
The man was carrying out works when he fell.
The accident happened 9am in Triq Karlu Maratta, Tarxien.
The worker, from Gudja, was taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.
