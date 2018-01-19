Man seriously injured in washroom fall

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell from a washroom while carrying out works

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured on Friday morning when he fell from a washroom onto the roof of a house.The man was carrying out works when he fell.The accident happened 9am in Triq Karlu Maratta, Tarxien.The worker, from Gudja, was taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.